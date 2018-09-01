Phil Mickelson has popular young fan caddie for him at TPC Boston pro-am

Phil Mickelson is truly a man of the people.

The left-hander made headlines last year at the Dell Technologies Championship when he had a tremendous interaction with a young fan named Riley.

A new year, same story.

The Mickelson-Riley saga did not start and end in 2017. The five-time major champion in fact had the youngster caddie for him for a bit during this week’s pro-am at TPC Boston.

It led to some cool footage you can find below:

Last year, @PhilMickelson told Riley he could caddie for him anytime. This year, Phil made good on that promise during the @DellTechChamp Pro-Am.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/zps949tB0p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 31, 2018

Another cool gesture from Lefty, and one Riley won’t soon forget.