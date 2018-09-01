Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 3

Here are Sunday’s third-round tee times and pairings for the Dell technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:

(Note: all times Eastern)

  • 10:35: Kevin Kisner, Austin Cook
  • 10:45: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
  • 10:55: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:05: Brian Gay, Emiliano Grillo
  • 11:15: Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell
  • 11:25: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
  • 11:35: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 11:45: Brooks Koepka, Russell Knox
  • 11:55: Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren
  • 12:05: C.T. Pan, Dustin Johnson
  • 12:15: Tony Finau, Kyle Stanley
  • 12:25: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Armour
  • 12:35: Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth
  • 12:45: Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:55: Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
  • 1:05: Rafa Cabrera Bello, J.B. Holmes
  • 1:15: Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer
  • 1:25: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:35: Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
