Tee times, pairings: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 3

Here are Sunday’s third-round tee times and pairings for the Dell technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:
(Note: all times Eastern)
- 10:35: Kevin Kisner, Austin Cook
- 10:45: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
- 10:55: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:05: Brian Gay, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:15: Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell
- 11:25: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
- 11:35: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau
- 11:45: Brooks Koepka, Russell Knox
- 11:55: Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren
- 12:05: C.T. Pan, Dustin Johnson
- 12:15: Tony Finau, Kyle Stanley
- 12:25: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Armour
- 12:35: Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth
- 12:45: Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley
- 12:55: Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
- 1:05: Rafa Cabrera Bello, J.B. Holmes
- 1:15: Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer
- 1:25: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:35: Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:35: Kevin Kisner, Austin Cook
- 10:45: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
- 10:55: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:05: Brian Gay, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:15: Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell
- 11:25: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
- 11:35: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau
- 11:45: Brooks Koepka, Russell Knox
- 11:55: Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren
- 12:05: C.T. Pan, Dustin Johnson
- 12:15: Tony Finau, Kyle Stanley
- 12:25: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Armour
- 12:35: Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth
- 12:45: Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley
- 12:55: Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
- 1:05: Rafa Cabrera Bello, J.B. Holmes
- 1:15: Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer
- 1:25: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:35: Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
Comments