U.S. wins 1st Women's World Amateur Team Championship title since 1998

Jennifer Kupcho, Lilia Vu and Kristen Gillman lived up to their billing in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship in Ireland as the U.S. lifted the Espirito Santo Trophy for the first time since 1998.

The U.S. trio, the world’s top-3-ranked players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, respectively, ran out 10-shot winners over Japan, with defending champion South Korea finishing third.

“I am so proud of these girls,” American captain Stasia Collins said. “I am so proud of this team, and I am really happy for them and thrilled for the United States. They will always be known as the gold medal winners for the 2018 World Amateur Team Championships – no one can take that away from us.”

The U.S. earned its 14th win since women were introduced to the competition in 1964. They finished at 29-under 551 to Japan’s 561, with South Korea a stroke back at 562. It is Japan’s highest finish in the competition, eclipsing fourth place in 1984.

Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Gillman led the U.S. in the final round with a 6-under 67 around the O’Meara Course at Carton House Golf Club just outside Dublin.

“It means so much to us,” Gillman said. “We worked so hard and we fought on every shot. When three people are all playing well, it is tough to beat us.”

Kupcho, the reigning NCAA individual champion, pitched in with 69, while Vu struggled to a 74.

“We have the strong bond already from the beginning, especially yesterday when we were all struggling we all fought for each other,” Kupcho said. “We all wanted to win for each other, and I think that was a big thing coming out of yesterday. I think that’s how we got our big lead coming into today.”

South Korea’s Ayean Cho finished leading individual at 17-under 273. Kupcho was joint-second at 15 under with Japan’s Yuka Yasuda. Gillman placed fourth while Vu ended up T-17.