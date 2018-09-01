What Tiger Woods said after second-round 66 at TPC Boston

Tiger Woods fired a 5-under 66 in Saturday’s second round of the Dell Technologies Championship to move to 4 under on the leaderboard, seven shots off the lead.

Here’s some of what Woods said after the round at TPC Boston:

The percentage on how much better you putted today, what would you say?

“I don’t know about a percentage, but I felt a lot better with my irons. Yesterday I hit a couple of bad ones. And today I did not. The only bad shot I hit today was my tee shot on 8. I stuck it in the ground. But other than that, it was a good day.”

What does this say about your swing?

“It’s come along. I think more today — more since I’ve switched drivers, that I’ve got a little bit more spin on it, I’m keeping the ball in play a little better. I can cheer for my bad ones, they’re hanging in there. A couple of tee shots were kind of borderline, but still in the fairway. I think that’s probably the biggest difference. It’s a lot easier the last couple of days — the last couple of tournaments I’ve driven the ball so much better, given myself better chances.”

What do you think of your chances in this tournament the rest of the way?

“I’ve got some work to do still, I’m 6 back. Again, this is a golf course you can’t sit still on. You have to keep making birdies, you have to keep getting after it. Conditions are going to be like this the rest of the weekend, you’re going to see plenty of birdies out there.”

The I think in the 5th hole you went left and it went down the slope. Did you think you had that off the putt?

“On 5? Not really. I was just trying to get it close. It was an interesting thing, though. It was breaking hard left-to-right coming down the hill, but it streams up. It wants to be tugged toward the edge of the green. Yeah, it looked pretty good from about five, six feet out. But it wants to be tugged toward the right edge of the green, and it definitely did.”

The first time you were cleared, I think, and you sent a video. I’m curious if you go back to that at all yourself just for perspective?

“I do a lot. I do a lot. And throughout this entire year I’ve gone back to that and just been so thankful that I have the opportunity to start chipping again, start progressing. And never would have dreamt that I’d be in this position. Just so thankful that everything turned out the way it did.”

When you think about a day like that a year ago you’re just allowed to do that. How daunting was the road ahead did you think?

“I was very nervous because I didn’t want to screw it up. This is it. So if it doesn’t fuse, there really is no other option. And so the whole idea is the surgeon said it was fused, and okay, you can start progressing. I remember when I was cleared to hit long irons. Yeah, my first 4-iron probably carried about 90 yards. I was just so apprehensive to start letting it go. The doc said you’re good to go, now you’ve got to build in the confidence to let it go. And that’s probably what took the longest. I just didn’t want to — I didn’t want to hurt again. I didn’t want to feel that pain again. Every now and again throughout this entire year I’ve probably golfed and played a different shot here and there, because there is a bit of me that doesn’t want to feel that way again.”