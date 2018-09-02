2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, pin placements

Here are Monday’s final-round tee times and pairings for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:
(Note: all times Eastern)
Tee times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 7:35 a.m.: Whee Kim, Aaron Wise
- 7:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jimmy Walker
- 7:55 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Ted Potter Jr.
- 8:05 a.m.: Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman
- 8:15 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Scott
- 8:25 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Danny Lee
- 8:35 a.m.: Branden Grace, Ryan Moore
- 8:45 a.m.: Nick Watney, Justin Thomas
- 8:55 a.m.: Brian Gay, Bronson Burgoon
- 9:05 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
- 9:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Brian Harman
- 9:25 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Kevin Chappell
- 9:35 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Tom Hoge
- 9:45 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Phil Mickelson
- 9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Louis Oosthuizen
- 10:05 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley
- 10:15 a.m.: James Hahn, Chris Kirk
- 10:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm
- 10:35 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker
- 10:45 a.m.: Russell Knox, Dustin Johnson
- 10:55 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Patrick Reed
- 11:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:15 a.m.: Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele
- 11:25 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Paul Casey
- 11:35 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
- 11:45 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
- 12:05 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Adam Hadwin
- 12:15 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka
- 12:25 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell
- 12:35 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar
- 12:45 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:55 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett
- 1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth
- 1:15 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy
- 1:25 p.m.: Justin Rose, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:35 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith
- 1:45 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau
