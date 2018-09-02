2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, pin placements

Here are Monday’s final-round tee times and pairings for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:

(Note: all times Eastern)

Tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1

7:35 a.m.: Whee Kim, Aaron Wise

Whee Kim, Aaron Wise 7:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jimmy Walker

J.J. Spaun, Jimmy Walker 7:55 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Ted Potter Jr.

Patton Kizzire, Ted Potter Jr. 8:05 a.m.: Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman

Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman 8:15 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Scott

Andrew Landry, Adam Scott 8:25 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Danny Lee

Jamie Lovemark, Danny Lee 8:35 a.m.: Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

Branden Grace, Ryan Moore 8:45 a.m.: Nick Watney, Justin Thomas

Nick Watney, Justin Thomas 8:55 a.m.: Brian Gay, Bronson Burgoon

Brian Gay, Bronson Burgoon 9:05 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson

Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson 9:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Brian Harman

Jason Kokrak, Brian Harman 9:25 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Kevin Chappell

Scott Stallings, Kevin Chappell 9:35 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Tom Hoge

Brian Stuard, Tom Hoge 9:45 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Phil Mickelson

Ryan Armour, Phil Mickelson 9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Louis Oosthuizen

Kevin Tway, Louis Oosthuizen 10:05 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley

Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley 10:15 a.m.: James Hahn, Chris Kirk

James Hahn, Chris Kirk 10:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm

Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm 10:35 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker

Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker 10:45 a.m.: Russell Knox, Dustin Johnson

Russell Knox, Dustin Johnson 10:55 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Patrick Reed

Andrew Putnam, Patrick Reed 11:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Patrick Cantlay

Stewart Cink, Patrick Cantlay 11:15 a.m.: Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele

Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele 11:25 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Paul Casey

Byeong Hun An, Paul Casey 11:35 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 11:45 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama 11:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes 12:05 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Adam Hadwin

C.T. Pan, Adam Hadwin 12:15 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka 12:25 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell

Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell 12:35 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar 12:45 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Marc Leishman, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:55 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett

Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett 1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth 1:15 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy

Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy 1:25 p.m.: Justin Rose, Emiliano Grillo

Justin Rose, Emiliano Grillo 1:35 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith

Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith 1:45 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau

Final round pin placements

We will post these when we get them.