2018 Dell Technologies Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, pin placements

Here are Monday’s final-round tee times and pairings for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:

(Note: all times Eastern)

Tee times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:35 a.m.: Whee Kim, Aaron Wise
  • 7:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jimmy Walker
  • 7:55 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Ted Potter Jr.
  • 8:05 a.m.: Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman
  • 8:15 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Scott
  • 8:25 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Danny Lee
  • 8:35 a.m.: Branden Grace, Ryan Moore
  • 8:45 a.m.: Nick Watney, Justin Thomas
  • 8:55 a.m.: Brian Gay, Bronson Burgoon
  • 9:05 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
  • 9:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Brian Harman
  • 9:25 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Kevin Chappell
  • 9:35 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Tom Hoge
  • 9:45 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Phil Mickelson
  • 9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 10:05 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley
  • 10:15 a.m.: James Hahn, Chris Kirk
  • 10:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm
  • 10:35 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker
  • 10:45 a.m.: Russell Knox, Dustin Johnson
  • 10:55 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Patrick Reed
  • 11:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Patrick Cantlay
  • 11:15 a.m.: Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele
  • 11:25 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Paul Casey
  • 11:35 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
  • 11:45 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
  • 12:05 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Adam Hadwin
  • 12:15 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka
  • 12:25 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell
  • 12:35 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:45 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 12:55 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett
  • 1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:15 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy
  • 1:25 p.m.: Justin Rose, Emiliano Grillo
  • 1:35 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith
  • 1:45 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau

