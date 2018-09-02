Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at TPC Boston

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at TPC Boston

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 68 at TPC Boston

Tiger Woods fired a 3-under 68 in Sunday’s third round of the Dell Technologies Championship. That pushed him into the top 20 at TPC Boston.

Here’s a look at his Sunday highlights:

Tiger makes first birdie of round at No. 2:

Tiger stuffs it at No. 5 for another birdie:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home