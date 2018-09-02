VIDEO: Joe Durant unfathomably misses simple tap-in, ends up losing by 1

It often seems like for professional golfers, anything inside 2 feet is a gimme. And then we get the periodic reminder that it’s not always true.

In this year alone, Jordan Spieth has missed a 15-inch putt and failed on a 7-inch tap-in. It’s also tough to forget In-Kyung Kim costing herself the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship when she missed a 14-inch par putt on the 72nd green. Thankfully, she won her first major 5 years later.

Joe Durant has now joined the club of shocking short misses.

The PGA Tour Champions golfer played the first 11 holes of the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic in 5 under but an ensuing pair of bogeys left him tied for the lead on the penultimate hole.

It appeared it was a mere formality that he would come to the last still co-leading, as he had a simple tap-in left for par. And then…

Oh no! Durant misses a short one at 17 and falls out of a share of the lead. @ShawClassic pic.twitter.com/3IXLGWd2iW — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 2, 2018

Understandably, Durant seems to move around a bit confused after that shocking miss. He did seem to hold his composure remarkably well, though.

But when Scott McCarron proceeded to birdie up ahead to move two clear of Durant, it seemed that little miss would be haunting.

That turned out to be right, as Durant couldn’t coax in a tying eagle putt at the par-5 18th. His tap-in birdie meant he fell one short of a forcing a playoff with McCarron, who won outright.

There would’ve been extra holes if Durant had just made that tap-in at the 17th.

Joe Durant unable to make eagle at 18. @ScottMcCarron is going to defend @ShawClassic! pic.twitter.com/52PW8z6zoJ — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 2, 2018

Just brutal.

Durant, 54, is a four-time PGA Tour winner and the blow of this missed tap-in is softened by the fact he has already added three more titles on the PGA Tour Champions – including one this year at the Chubb Classic.

Nonetheless, this won’t be a moment he soon forgets.