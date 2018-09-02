List of European Ryder Cup automatic qualifiers confirmed

A majority of the European Ryder Cup team for next month’s action at Le Golf National in Paris has been confirmed.

Automatic qualifying for the European squad ended Sunday with the close of the European Tour’s Made In Denmark event. Four players would qualify via the European Points List while the other four did so via the World Points List.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all got in on the European Points List while Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen all earned spots via World Points.

The final four members of the team will come via picks from Captain Thomas Bjorn, who will announce his selections Sept. 5.