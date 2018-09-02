Matt Wallace in contention for Ryder Cup pick after winning Made In Denmark

Matt Wallace has given himself a chance of a Ryder Cup debut by winning the $1.75 million Made in Denmark tournament. The Englishman emerged from a four-man playoff to earn his third victory of the season.

Wallace birdied five of the last six holes in a final round 5-under 67 to reach 19 under and join Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood and Steven Brown in a playoff. The 28-year-old birdied the first extra hole, the 18th, along with Brown as Westwood and Thomson were eliminated. Wallace birdied the hole a second time while Brown could only manage a par.

He added Denmark to wins in the Portuguese Open and Indian Open, which he also won in extra holes.

“To do it in the style I’ve done it – I birdied the last five holes including the two playoff holes – is pretty special,” Wallace said. “That just shows who I am right there – my grit, my determination. That’s what I’m all about.”

Wallace’s timing was perfect. Victory came in the last qualifying event for European Ryder Cup spots.

Thorbjorn Olesen maintained his grip on the eighth and final automatic spot, while Wallace goes into a list of four possible wild-card picks for European captain Thomas Bjorn that includes Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Russell Knox.

Asked what playing in this year’s match would mean, Wallace simply said: “Everything.”

He will find out at 2 p.m. London time on Sept. 5 if his dream comes true. That’s when Bjorn announces his wild-card picks.

Westwood was looking for his 24th career win, while Brown and Thomson were looking for tour survival.

Former English Amateur champion Brown, who played on the victorious 2011 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team, has probably secured playing rights for next season. He began the week ranked 136th and moved to 91st on the money list with the top 110 retaining cards for next year. Thomson, who at 6 feet 9 inches is the tallest man ever to play the European Tour, moved from 216th to 152nd.

Wallace moved to 17th on the money list. His main focus now is waiting for a positive phone call from Captain Bjorn.