PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron defends title at Canyon Meadows

ENDICOTT, NY - AUGUST 20: Scott McCarron reacts on 18 after winning the PGA TOUR Champions DICK'S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course on August 20, 2017 in Endicott, New York. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR) Chris Condon/PGA TOUR (2017)

PGA Tour Champions

What: Shaw Charity Classic
Where: Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta
Winner: Scott McCarron
Money: $352,500
Score: 15-under 195
Buzz: McCarron notched his seventh career PGA Tour Champions victory and successfully defended his title at Canyon Meadows with a one-shot victory over Scott Parel, Kirk Triplett and Joe Durant. The 53-year-old McCarron shot 7-under 63 Sunday, a round that included five birdies in his first 13 holes, a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th hole and a closing birdie. … Durant, who led after 36 holes thanks to a second-round 63, bogeyed three of his last six holes, including missing a 1-foot putt on the par-4 17th hole. … Miguel Angel Jimenez finished fifth at 13 under. Gwk

