Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-7) moves into top 10, 4 back after another birdie

Tiger Woods got some birdies rolling Saturday at TPC Boston, as he fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 to move from T-57 to T-21.

He’ll enter the final 36 holes seven off the lead. Can he make a move in the third round?

We will follow his third round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:25 p.m. ET): Tiger liked that driver, but this actually misses the fairway. This one lands in the right-center, but with this being a dogleg left, the big kick forward actually means this heads toward the right rough and it does just get in there. It seemed to nestle down in there, too. We’ll see. Kind of unlucky, as that was a good swing.

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 219 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:15 p.m. ET): Tiger doesn’t like this one, as he motions it going left immediately. But the distance control is perfect, as this one lands on the front left section of the green and rolls into the left center about pin-high. The pin is right-center, and Tiger will have about 35 feet for birdie. All in all, a great place to miss.

ON THE GREEN (1:21 p.m. ET): Tiger can’t get that putt high enough, and this one slides right of the cup by about a foot. Great speed, though, so he just taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under through 8 (7 under overall, T-10)

Hole No. 7: Par 5, 573 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:56 p.m. ET): We have another driver, and this is blasted down the center. After missing his first two fairways today, Tiger has gotten right back on track with his driving. He has missed just one fairway since, and the driver continues to be a weapon for him.

APPROACH SHOT (1:01 p.m. ET): Tiger lashes at a long iron here and this is decent. He does let this one hang a little right from 250+ yards, but this ball lands in front of the green and just bounces on to the right edge of the surface. He’s putting for eagle! It’ll be 75 feet or so for eagle, but still.

ON THE GREEN (1:08 p.m. ET): A long eagle putt for Tiger, and this is a pretty nice lag. His first putt comes up about 3 feet short. He then cleans up for a nice two-putt birdie. With that, Tiger is now in the top 10.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under through 7 (7 under overall, T-7)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 454 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:42 p.m. ET): This driver for Tiger is just a little too far left. It actually lands in the left edge of the short grass, but this fairway slopes a little right-to-left and this shot didn’t have quite the cut Woods was looking for, so it bounds into the left rough. Pin on this hole is right, so that’s not a bad miss at all. He was only off by a couple of yards and still has a nice angle in.

APPROACH SHOT (12:48 p.m. ET): That’ll be harmless. Tiger lands this one from the rough about 30-35 feet short of the hole. Surprisingly, the ball basically sticks right there rather than jumping forward. Still, that’s a birdie putt and should be a two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m. ET): Tiger took a good run at this one, but he didn’t see a right break at the end that saw this ball snap under the hole. He actually got frisky with that one, too, as he knocked it a good 3-4 feet by. But he has no problem on the par comebacker.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 6 (6 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 470 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:30 p.m. ET): He goes driver here, and he likes it immediately. This one lands in the right-center of the fairway and bounces forward and right. It actually reaches the intermediate rough but then curls back in to the extreme right side of the fairway. That’s the type of swing we saw a lot of the first two days.

APPROACH SHOT (12:35 p.m. ET): A 9-iron from 166 yards, and THAT is the approach after a great drive he’s needed more of this week. Lands this perfectly 10 feet right and under the flag, this hops forward and stops and spins left quickly and ends up about 3 feet below the hole. A 98 percent chance he makes birdie here now. Just a perfect approach.

ON THE GREEN (12:40 p.m. ET): Never a doubt. That rolls in the right-center and that was just a textbook birdie right there. Tiger is now 5 off the lead.

Perfect tempo for @TigerWoods. 👌 Last 26 holes … Birdies: 8

Pars: 18

Bogeys: 0#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/v4wZ87jjvY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2018

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 5 (6 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 285 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:19 p.m. ET): That looked like the 3-wood, and that’s solid. He lands this about 10 yards in front of the green into the upslope and this barely moves forward and goes back down the slope and a bit left. This will leave an interesting chip over rough left of the green to a pin front-left. He’ll likely have to play a mini-flop to get this close. But it’s far from an impossible shot, and he’s in the fairway. A decent chance for an up and down for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:23 p.m. ET): That was pretty interesting. Tiger actually played a low chip just on the edge of that rough corner and this bounds forward and rolls about 6 feet below the cup. A pretty nice leave and a good look at birdie from there.

ON THE GREEN (12:26 p.m. ET): The lip-outs from Saturday continue. This one really didn’t deserve to drop as he hit it too hard and with not enough break. This left-to-right putt hit the right edge with too much speed, lipped out and scurried on about 18 inches. He taps in from there for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 4 (5 under overall, T-26)

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 189 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:06 p.m. ET): The good news: Tiger is on the green. The bad news: It’s going to be a LONNNNNNNNNNG birdie putt. Tiger pulled this tee shot and this went way left of the pin and just reached the green. With the pin middle-right, this may leave him 100 feet for birdie. Would be a heck of a two-putt.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:09 p.m. ET): That ball actually came off the front of the green really late and left him a chip a couple yards in front of the green. That’s fine, though, as Woods chips this about 3 feet short of the cup. That is nifty, and Tiger should make par.

ON THE GREEN (12:11 p.m. ET): This is rolled right in for par. Good stuff. He now has a drivable par 4 coming.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 3 (5 under overall, T-24)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 545 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:49 a.m. ET): That’s a driver and Tiger does not like it. This is a big miss to the left and it actually appeared to reach the gallery over there. That could leave him with a great lie. But unless it’s really good, he’ll have to lay up from there, as water fronts this green.

SECOND SHOT (11:53 a.m. ET): It would’ve been dumb to go for this in two. Lie was fine, but not perfect. There was no way he was going to be able to stop this on the green, as he couldn’t exactly run it up there with water in front. So Tiger smartly plays back into the fairway. That’ll be a wedge third.

THIRD SHOT (11:57 a.m. ET): OK, pretty nice there. That pin is tough to get to back left with a ridge just below the flag. Tiger astutely lands this a little long and left and this spins left and finishes about 12-15 feet from the cup pin-high. Again, while that doesn’t sound great with a wedge, considering the pin, that’s not bad at all. He can absolutely birdie from there.

ON THE GREEN (12:02 p.m. ET): Wow, that was confident. That was a firm stroke and the ball looked like it was being guided by a magnet right into the hole. Just a perfect putt and that’s a great birdie right there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 2 (5 under overall, T-22)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 354 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:36 a.m. ET): That’s an iron, and Tiger pulls this into the left rough. After 22/28 fairways hit in the opening two rounds, that is odd. He’ll likely have to play safe, probably away from the pin, on his approach.

APPROACH SHOT (11:40 a.m. ET): That pin is tucked front left over a bunker, so Tiger has to play right of the flag. This one is just OK, as Woods comes up a couple yards short of the green. But that should be a pretty easy chip. It’s a good leave, as he’ll have a clear shot at the pin with green to work with and it’s maybe 30-35 feet total. He could putt this if he wants, too.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:43 a.m. ET): Tiger indeed putts this one and that is pretty mediocre. He hits this too hard, and the ball runs about 4-5 feet by. That’s a fast putt coming back, too. Still a very makable look for par, but an early tester.

ON THE GREEN (11:46 a.m. ET): OK, no damage done. Tiger rolls that right in for an opening par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (4 under overall, T-30)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off in Round 3 at 11:35 a.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his second round…