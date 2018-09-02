Web.com Tour: Kramer Hickok leads wire-to-wire in DAP Championship victory

Web.com Tour

What: DAP Championship

Where: Canterbury GC, Beachwood, Ohio

Winner: Kramer Hickok

Money: $180,000

Score: 14-under 266

Buzz: Before completing his wire-to-wire victory Sunday at Canterbury, Hickok had already secured his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season. But his three-shot win over past PGA Tour winners Hunter Mahan and Matt Jones moved Hickok to second on the combined money list at $373,635. Priority ranking for this season’s Web.com Tour graduates uses a system that alternates top earners from the Web.com Tour Finals and the combined money earned from the regular season and Finals events. Hickok, a 26-year-old Texas product, used a first-round, 7-under 63 to jump in front early and closed out the victory with consecutive 68s on the weekend. … Mahan and Jones each shot 67 on Sunday to move to 11 under and secure Tour cards for next season. … Four other past Tour winners finished in the top 10 – Sangmoon Bae (T-6), Peter Malnati (T-6), Matt Every (T-9) and Ben Crane (T-9). … Former USC standout Rico Hoey tied for ninth behind a third-round 64 and moved to 19th on the Final money list. The top 25 earners on the Finals money list who didn’t already earn their PGA Tour card in the regular season secure playing status on the PGA Tour for next season. Gwk