What Tiger Woods said Sunday at Dell Technologies Championship

Tiger Woods continued to climb the leaderbord Sunday at the Dell Technologies Championship. Here’s what Woods had to say after shooting 3-under 68 at TPC Boston:

You talked about how your perspective has changed with your injuries. Would the player of your earlier years, been as willing to engage or acknowledge a friendship like that while you’re playing?

“It definitely has, whether I’m playing with Mo or Calc or Payne back in the day or Davis or Freddie, we were always chatty. When you’re playing with friends, yeah, you’re competing, but you’re still playing with friends.”

Bryson said he thought you guys could intimidate people, assuming you make the team, what are your thoughts if?

“If he goes around and shoots 8 under par every time, that will work.”

But you could have locked up East Lake today, does that add to any frustration, not making that?

“Yeah, I have to play well in order to make it to East Lake. I think before I teed off I looked at the board I’d already fallen six spots, and hadn’t teed off yet. The points are very volatile. You have a quick six or seven, if not nine holes of a good run, you can vault anywhere between 10 and 20 spots, it’s not that hard to do. It’s just very volatile. You get on one of those runs and move up the board.”

You’ve got to be happy with the way you’re hitting the ball, the chances you’re giving yourself, especially these last two days?

“I think in general here in the last probably month and a half I’ve really turned the corner. I’ve really hit some good shots and I’ve really played well from tee to green. And it’s just a matter of just getting one little hot stretch with the putter and get it rolling and get the momentum on my side and just get things rolling.”

Is there a target number for tomorrow?

“Just got to go something low. I don’t know if it will be good enough to win, with the guys right now at 13. They have the back nine, I’m sure somebody will get to 15 or somewhere in there, that would put me 8 back. Even if I shoot a low round, I’m not really in control of my destiny in that regard, because I’m pretty far back.”

There’s a bigger group young Americans that have a bright future. Do you think he’s earned his place with all those guys?

“Yeah, he’s won three times so far and I think the status three times under the age of 25, which is pretty impressive. And just the way he’s played, especially the last couple of weeks going — he’s had opportunities and had runs, but I think he’s cleaning up the rounds. He’s not making that many mistakes, and if he does, from what I’ve seen of him, I talked to him over the past couple of months, he’s missing the ball in the correct spots, and that makes all the difference.”

It seems that (Bryson) would be an easy pairing for you. But so would a lot of the young guys that are on the team. Why was it so hard for you to match up with partners back in the day? You had a lot of them, seemed like it was always a struggle to get you with the right guy?

“Yeah, it was just a matter of pair up — when it was the old alternate shot we paired up more with golf ball because it was the one ball rule back in the day. And so you couldn’t switch out golf balls. Now when you’re pairing guys — a little bit more on personality than your golf ball. So that’s changed the alternate shot.

“And then the fourball, whoever was making birdies that particular week, whoever got it rolling. If you’ve got a hot putter and you want guys that are playing well and make a bunch of birdies, that’s kind of basically who I tried to be paired up with.“