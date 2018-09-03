Digital Edition
2018 FedEx Cup Standings through the Dell Technologies Championship

Sep 3, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the updated 2018 FedEx Cup Standings through the Dell Technologies Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell on Monday for the second consecutive year.

The top 70 players are eligible to compete in the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Here are the top 100 players in the standings:
RANK  LAST WEEK PLAYER EVENTS POINTS  WINS TOP 10’S POINTS BEHIND
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 24 5,617 3 9
2 2 Dustin Johnson 18 3,289 3 11 2,328
3 6 Justin Rose 16 3,191 2 9 2,426
4 4 Tony Finau 26 3,169 10 2,448
5 3 Justin Thomas 21 3,084 3 9 2,533
6 5 Brooks Koepka 15 2,551 2 6 3,066
7 7 Bubba Watson 22 2,277 3 6 3,340
8 16 Cameron Smith 22 2,231 7 3,386
9 10 Phil Mickelson 22 1,969 1 6 3,648
10 8 Jason Day 18 1,935 2 5 3,682
11 9 Webb Simpson 24 1,848 1 7 3,769
12 11 Patrick Cantlay 21 1,838 1 7 3,779
13 12 Patrick Reed 24 1,761 1 7 3,856
14 13 Francesco Molinari 18 1,682 2 4 3,935
15 14 Billy Horschel 25 1,610 1 4 4,007
16 21 Kyle Stanley 24 1,525 5 4,092
17 20 Paul Casey 18 1,499 1 5 4,118
18 15 Aaron Wise 27 1,498 1 4 4,119
19 17 Jon Rahm 18 1,474 1 5 4,143
20 23 Tommy Fleetwood 17 1,424 5 4,193
21 18 Patton Kizzire 27 1,413 2 4 4,204
22 24 Marc Leishman 23 1,390 6 4,227
23 19 Kevin Na 24 1,387 1 4 4,230
24 28 Rory McIlroy 16 1,373 1 5 4,244
25 25 Tiger Woods 16 1,342 5 4,275
26 22 Rickie Fowler 18 1,302 4 4,315
27 33 Jordan Spieth 22 1,299 5 4,318
28 58 Hideki Matsuyama 19 1,271 3 4,346
29 48 Emiliano Grillo 24 1,252 6 4,365
30 37 Gary Woodland 25 1,205 1 3 4,412
31 26 Chez Reavie 27 1,184 3 4,433
32 35 Brandt Snedeker 24 1,174 1 4 4,443
33 72 C.T. Pan 29 1,170 2 4,447
34 27 Pat Perez 22 1,167 1 4 4,450
35 30 Andrew Landry 26 1,145 1 5 4,472
36 29 Chesson Hadley 29 1,144 7 4,473
37 59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 19 1,121 5 4,496
38 32 Brian Harman 24 1,116 8 4,501
39 44 Kevin Kisner 24 1,111 4 4,506
40 31 Luke List 28 1,111 5 4,506
41 34 Xander Schauffele 25 1,109 5 4,508
42 36 Austin Cook 28 1,094 1 3 4,523
43 41 Ryan Armour 31 1,084 1 3 4,533
44 39 Andrew Putnam 27 1,063 1 5 4,554
45 38 Ian Poulter 19 1,061 1 4 4,556
46 46 Byeong Hun An 23 1,061 4 4,556
47 52 Adam Hadwin 24 1,054 3 4,563
48 40 Adam Scott 20 1,052 3 4,565
49 45 Beau Hossler 27 1,043 5 4,574
50 43 Alex Noren 17 1,033 3 4,584
51 42 Brendan Steele 21 998 1 3 4,619
52 47 Keegan Bradley 25 979 4 4,638
53 49 Si Woo Kim 30 972 5 4,645
54 71 Tyrrell Hatton 15 932 4 4,685
55 51 Brian Gay 29 910 6 4,707
56 92 Abraham Ancer 29 909 5 4,708
57 54 Charles Howell III 27 905 4 4,712
58 50 Ryan Palmer 21 900 3 4,717
59 53 Zach Johnson 24 890 2 4,727
60 55 Henrik Stenson 15 881 5 4,736
61 66 Jason Kokrak 28 881 4 4,736
62 56 J.J. Spaun 26 880 4 4,737
63 81 Brice Garnett 29 853 1 2 4,764
64 83 Peter Uihlein 25 843 4 4,774
65 63 Daniel Berger 23 839 1 4,778
66 78 Keith Mitchell 28 839 4 4,778
67 64 Chris Kirk 28 834 4 4,783
68 57 Scott Piercy 25 833 1 2 4,784
69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 16 826 3 4,791
70 62 Ted Potter, Jr. 27 809 1 1 4,808
71 60 Ryan Moore 22 806 5 4,811
72 61 Whee Kim 30 805 3 4,812
73 65 Stewart Cink 25 775 3 4,842
74 67 Nick Watney 26 760 1 4,857
75 68 Jimmy Walker 23 741 4 4,876
76 74 Matt Kuchar 24 740 4 4,877
77 70 Kevin Streelman 27 724 5 4,893
78 73 Bronson Burgoon 24 718 2 4,899
79 75 Charley Hoffman 25 689 4,928
80 76 Joel Dahmen 28 676 3 4,941
81 77 Michael Kim 27 675 1 1 4,942
82 80 J.B. Holmes 24 668 3 4,949
83 88 Kevin Chappell 23 667 4 4,950
84 89 James Hahn 26 666 1 4,951
85 79 Jamie Lovemark 26 664 3 4,953
86 99 Brian Stuard 32 654 3 4,963
87 86 Kevin Tway 31 643 3 4,974
88 91 Branden Grace 18 634 2 4,983
89 93 Russell Knox 27 629 3 4,988
90 82 Kelly Kraft 31 627 3 4,990
91 84 Troy Merritt 27 616 1 3 5,001
92 90 Tom Hoge 31 608 3 5,009
93 94 Scott Stallings 30 608 2 5,009
94 85 Satoshi Kodaira 18 600 1 1 5,017
95 87 Jhonattan Vegas 27 598 1 5,019
96 96 Russell Henley 23 589 3 5,028
97 98 Danny Lee 30 587 3 5,030
98 95 Ollie Schniederjans 27 573 3 5,044
99 97 Anirban Lahiri 24 566 4 5,051
100 100 Jason Dufner 22 557 2 5,060

