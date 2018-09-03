Here are the updated 2018 FedEx Cup Standings through the Dell Technologies Championship.
Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell on Monday for the second consecutive year.
The top 70 players are eligible to compete in the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.
Here are the top 100 players in the standings:
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|PLAYER
|1
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|6
|Justin Rose
|4
|4
|Tony Finau
|5
|3
|Justin Thomas
|6
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|7
|7
|Bubba Watson
|8
|16
|Cameron Smith
|9
|10
|Phil Mickelson
|10
|8
|Jason Day
|11
|9
|Webb Simpson
|12
|11
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|12
|Patrick Reed
|14
|13
|Francesco Molinari
|15
|14
|Billy Horschel
|16
|21
|Kyle Stanley
|17
|20
|Paul Casey
|18
|15
|Aaron Wise
|19
|17
|Jon Rahm
|20
|23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|21
|18
|Patton Kizzire
|22
|24
|Marc Leishman
|23
|19
|Kevin Na
|24
|28
|Rory McIlroy
|25
|25
|Tiger Woods
|26
|22
|Rickie Fowler
|27
|33
|Jordan Spieth
|28
|58
|Hideki Matsuyama
|29
|48
|Emiliano Grillo
|30
|37
|Gary Woodland
|31
|26
|Chez Reavie
|32
|35
|Brandt Snedeker
|33
|72
|C.T. Pan
|34
|27
|Pat Perez
|35
|30
|Andrew Landry
|36
|29
|Chesson Hadley
|37
|59
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|38
|32
|Brian Harman
|39
|44
|Kevin Kisner
|40
|31
|Luke List
|41
|34
|Xander Schauffele
|42
|36
|Austin Cook
|43
|41
|Ryan Armour
|44
|39
|Andrew Putnam
|45
|38
|Ian Poulter
|46
|46
|Byeong Hun An
|47
|52
|Adam Hadwin
|48
|40
|Adam Scott
|49
|45
|Beau Hossler
|50
|43
|Alex Noren
|51
|42
|Brendan Steele
|52
|47
|Keegan Bradley
|53
|49
|Si Woo Kim
|54
|71
|Tyrrell Hatton
|55
|51
|Brian Gay
|56
|92
|Abraham Ancer
|57
|54
|Charles Howell III
|58
|50
|Ryan Palmer
|59
|53
|Zach Johnson
|60
|55
|Henrik Stenson
|61
|66
|Jason Kokrak
|62
|56
|J.J. Spaun
|63
|81
|Brice Garnett
|64
|83
|Peter Uihlein
|65
|63
|Daniel Berger
|66
|78
|Keith Mitchell
|67
|64
|Chris Kirk
|68
|57
|Scott Piercy
|69
|69
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70
|62
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|71
|60
|Ryan Moore
|72
|61
|Whee Kim
|73
|65
|Stewart Cink
|74
|67
|Nick Watney
|75
|68
|Jimmy Walker
|76
|74
|Matt Kuchar
|77
|70
|Kevin Streelman
|78
|73
|Bronson Burgoon
|79
|75
|Charley Hoffman
|80
|76
|Joel Dahmen
|81
|77
|Michael Kim
|82
|80
|J.B. Holmes
|83
|88
|Kevin Chappell
|84
|89
|James Hahn
|85
|79
|Jamie Lovemark
|86
|99
|Brian Stuard
|87
|86
|Kevin Tway
|88
|91
|Branden Grace
|89
|93
|Russell Knox
|90
|82
|Kelly Kraft
|91
|84
|Troy Merritt
|92
|90
|Tom Hoge
|93
|94
|Scott Stallings
|94
|85
|Satoshi Kodaira
|95
|87
|Jhonattan Vegas
|96
|96
|Russell Henley
|97
|98
|Danny Lee
|98
|95
|Ollie Schniederjans
|99
|97
|Anirban Lahiri
|100
|100
|Jason Dufner
