PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

Here is the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule and list of winners:
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|Oct.
5 – 8
|Silverado
Resort & Spa
|Napa,
Calif.
|Brendan
Steele
|
Oct.
11 – 15
|TPC
Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Pat
Perez
|Oct.
18 – 22
|Nine Bridges
Golf Club
|Jeju Island,
South Korea
|Justin
Thomas
|Oct.
25 – 29
|Sheshan
Int. GC
|Shanghai
|Justin
Rose
|Oct.
26 – 29
|Country Club
of Jackson
|Jackson,
Miss.
|Ryan
Armour
|Nov.
2 – 5
|TPC
Summerlin
|Las Vegas,
Nev
|Patrick
Cantlay
|Nov
9 – 12
|El Camaleon
GC
|Playa del
Carmen, Mex.
|Patton
Kizzire
|Nov.
16 – 19
|Sea Island
Golf Club
|Sea Island,
Ga.
|Austin
Cook
|Nov. 30
– Dec. 2
|Albany,
The Bahamas
|Nassau,
The Bahamas
|Rickie
Fowler
|Jan.
4 – 7
|Kapalua
Resort
|Kapalua,
Hawaii
|Dustin
Johnson
|Jan.
11 – 14
|Waialae CC
| Honolulu,
Hawaii
|Patton
Kizzire
|Jan
18 – 21
|PGA West
|La Quinta,
Calif
|Jon
Rahm
|Jan
25 – 28
|Torrey Pines
|La Jolla,
Calif.
|Jason
Day
|Feb.
1 – 4
|TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale,
Ariz.
|Gary
Woodland
|Feb.
8 – 11
|Pebble Beach
Golf Links
|Pebble
Beach, Calif.
|
Ted
|Feb
15 – 18
|Riviera
Country Club
|Pacific
Palisades
|Bubba Watson
|Feb.
22 – 25
|PGA National Champion
|Palm Beach
Gardens, Fla.
|Justin
Thomas
|March
1 – 4
|Coco Beach
Golf Club
|Rio Grande,
P.R.
|Event
cancelled
|March
1 – 4
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan de
Juarez. Mexico
|Phil
Mickelson
|March
8 – 11
|Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead
|Palm Harbor,
Fla.
|Paul
Casey
|March
15 – 18
|Bay Hill
Club & Lodge
|Orlando
|Rory
McIlroy
|March
21 – 25
|Austin
Country Club
|Austin,
Texas
|Bubba
Watson
|March
22 – 25
|Corales
Golf Club
|Punta Cana,
D.R.
|Brice
Garnett
|Mar 29
– Apr 1
|Golf Club
of Houston
|Humble,
Texas
|Ian
Poulter
|April
5 – 8
|The
Masters
|Augusta National
Golf Club
|Augusta,
Ga.
|Patrick
Reed
|April
12 – 15
|Harbour Town
Golf Links
|Hilton Head,
S.C.
|Satoshi
Kodaira
|April
19 – 22
|TPC
San Antonio
|San Antonio,
Texas
|Andrew
Landry
|April
26 – 29
|
TPC
|New Orleans,
La.
|Horschel & Piercy
|May
3 – 6
|Quail Hollow
Club
|Charlotte,
N.C.
|Jason
Day
|
May
10 – 13
|TPC
Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra
Beach, Fla
|Webb
Simpson
|May
17 – 20
|Trinity Forest
Golf Club
|Dallas
|Aaron
Wise
|May
24 – 27
|Colonial
Country Club
|Fort Worth,
Texas
|Justin
Rose
|May 31
– Jun 3
|Muirfield
Village GC
|Dublin,
Ohio
|Bryson DeChambeau
|June
7 – 10
|TPC
Southwind
|
Memphis,
|Dustin
Johnson
|June
14 – 17
|Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
|Southampton,
N.Y.
|Brooks
Koepka
|June
21 – 24
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell,
Conn
|Bubba
Watson
|June 28
– July 1
|TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
|
Potomac,
|Francesco Molinari
|July
5 – 8
|The
Greenbrier
|White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|Kevin Na
|July
12 – 15
|TPC
Deere Run
|Silvis,
Ill.
|Michael Kim
|July
19 -22
|
Carnoustie
|Carnoustie,
Scotland
|Francesco Molinari
|July
19 – 22
|Keene Trace
Golf Club
|Nicholasville,
Ky.
|Troy Merritt
|July
26 – 29
|Glen Abbey
Golf Club
|Oakville,
Ont.
|Dustin Johnson
|Aug.
2 – 5
|Montreux Golf & Country Club
|Reno,
Nev.
|Andrew Putnam
|Aug.
2 – 5
|Firestone
Country Club
|Akron,
Ohio
|Justin Thomas
|Aug.
9 – 12
|Bellerive
Country Club
|Town and
Country, Mo.
|Brooks Koepka
|Aug.
16 -19
|Sedgefield
Country Club
|Greensboro,
N.C.
|Brandt
Snedeker
|Aug.
23 -26
|Ridgewood
Country Club
|Paramus,
N.J.
|Bryson
DeChambeau
|Aug. 31 – Sept. 3
|TPC
Boston
|Norton,
Mass.
|Bryson
DeChambeau
|Sept.
6 – 9
|
BMW
|Aronimink
Golf Club
|Newtown
Square, Pa.
|Sept.
20 -23
|
TOUR
|East Lake
Golf Club
|Atlanta,
Ga.
|Sept.
28 -30
|
Ryder
|Le Golf
National
|Paris
