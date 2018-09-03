What Bryson DeChambeau said after winning Dell Technologies Championship

Bryson DeChambeau captured the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston to make it wins in back-to-back weeks.

Here’s what he had to say (in a post-round TV interview with Golf Channel’s Steve Sands) after earning his fourth PGA Tour title:

On the statement he made with back-to-back wins:

“Moving forward, consistency has been a big thing for me. I’ve been trying to get that week in and week out, and I was able to kind of figure something out last week on the putting green and that’s kind of progressed me to move forward in the right way.”

On what he does now that he’s the hunted rather than the hunter:

“I have to go back down to all the little stuff I do in my book. If I keep doing the numbers right and I keep executing the right shots, I can’t do much more than that. And if I keep going that route, I’ll be hard to beat.”