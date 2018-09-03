Bryson DeChambeau makes it back-to-back wins with title at TPC Boston

Here is a recap of Monday’s final round at the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston:

WINNER: Bryson DeChambeau continues to dominate.

The 24-year-old took command Monday and then held on after a challenge, firing a 4-under 67 to finish at 16 under and with a two-shot win. This makes it victories in back-to-back weeks for DeChambeau, who now has three wins on the season and four overall on the PGA Tour. All four have come in the last 14 months.

DeChambeau began the day one back and then went birdie-bogey-birdie at Nos. 2-4. He birdied Nos. 7-9 to go out in 4-under 32 and take a two-shot lead at 16 under. The cushion would balloon to four after three straight pars from Nos. 10-12.

But then Cameron Smith came charging. DeChambeau bogeyed the 13th and Smith birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to suddenly cut the lead to one.

How did DeChambeau respond? He drained a 9-footer for birdie at the 15th to move his lead back to two. Smith’s charge officially ended when his second at the par-5 18th came up short in a hazard.

DeChambeau was considered a future star in the making when he won the NCAA individual title and the U.S. Amateur in the same year (2015). He didn’t slow down the hype when he finished T-4 in his pro debut (2016 RBC Heritage).

But the struggles soon came as he missed his next four cuts. It took him until March 2017 to contend in a PGA Tour event on Sunday as he finished T-2 at the Puerto Rico Open. Months later, after another string of missed cuts, he closed out the John Deere Classic for his first PGA Tour title and went from there.

DeChambeau nearly won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year before finishing runner-up. He then did indeed win the Memorial Tournament in a playoff and then added on last week’s Northern Trust triumph.

With this fourth title, DeChambeau remains atop the FedEx Cup standings. And while he was already a near lock for a U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s pick, now he’s pretty much clinched that spot up with this win.

It appears to be Bryson’s world at the moment.

JUST MISSED: Smith put up a fight on the back nine, but his stumble at the last led to bogey. It dropped him from a potential win and he fell to solo third at 13 under after a bogey.

SHOT OF THE DAY: A nice hole-out eagle here for Daniel Berger. He ended the tournament T-35 at 5 under.

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Rose birdied 13, 15, 17 and 18 to fire a 3-under 68 and finish at 14 under. That was good enough for solo second. He’s in this section, though, as he never really contended Monday. … Hideki Matsuyama birdies seven of his first 10 holes to rocket into the co-lead at the time at 13 under. He cooled off from there, finishing with a 6-under 65 to tie for fourth at 12 under. … Tony Finau also finishes T-4, only bolstering his U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s pick odds. … Dustin Johnson closes with 64 to jump 26 spots to a tie for seventh at 11 under. … Phil Mickelson fires a final-round 63 to rocket 38 spots to T-12 at 10 under. He seemed very likely to get a captain’s pick and this only furthers that. … Brooks Koepka also ties for 12th at 10 under. … Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy also finished in the T-12 group. … Justin Thomas fires a Monday 65 to jump 36 spots to T-24 at 7 under. … Tiger Woods struggles to a 71 and finishes T-24 at 7 under. He remains 25th in the FedEx Cup Standings. With the top 30 in the standings after the BMW Championship reaching the Tour Championship, Woods is in good position. But there are no guarantees at the moment. … Only the top 70 in the standings after this week moved on to the BMW Championship. Tyrrell Hatton (71st to 54th thanks to a T-12 at 10 under), Abraham Ancer (92nd to 56th thanks to a T-7 at 11 under), Brice Garnett (81st to 63rd thanks to T-12 at 10 under), Peter Uihlein (83rd to 64th thanks to T-12 at 10 under) and Keith Mitchell (78th to 66th thanks to 20th at 9 under) were the five to qualify from outside the top 70 to start the week. … On the other side, Ryan Moore (T-71, 2 over) drops from 60th to 71st, Whee Kim (75th, 5 over) declines from 61st to 72nd, Stewart Cink (T-62, 1 under) falls from 65th to 73rd, Nick Watney (T-62, 1 under) goes from 67th to 74th and Jimmy Walker (T-71, 2 over) plummets from 68th to 75th to fail to qualify for the BMW Championship. Matt Kuchar, another potential Ryder Cup captain’s pick, drops from 74th to 76th with a T-43 finish and also fails to reach the BMW Championship.