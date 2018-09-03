> THE FORECADDIE
The race to replace (or complement?) Johnny Miller
> BY THE NUMBERS
Tony Finau’s stats show steady progress to the top (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Steady Bryson DeChambeau repeats the feat at Dell Technologies Championship (Kilbridge)
European Tour: Matt Wallace makes Euro Ryder Cup case with Made in Denmark win (Tait)
LPGA: Marina Alex rallies for first win at LPGA Cambia Portland Classic (Nichols)
Web.com: Kramer Hickok leads wire-to-wire in DAP Championship victory (Romine)
PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron defends title at Canyon Meadows (Romine)
> 2018 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS
Updated FedEx Cup standings (Speros)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Tommy Fleetwood
17. Jon Rahm
16. Rickie Fowler
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Moira Jutanugarn
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods still seeking elusive win after rough week in Boston (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Stacy Lewis’ journey from LPGA star, to charity champ, to mom far from over (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Thomas Bjorn needs to tap experience with Ryder Cup captain’s picks (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff returns from injury, wins 1st college title (Romine)
> JUNIORS
Resilient Jackson Van Paris continues climb in junior ranks (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
Seth Waugh aims to address economic squeeze felt by PGA members (Kaufmann)
> BOOK REVIEW
Feinstein novel explores the tale of golf next great ‘Prodigy’ (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Should NBC suspend the one-major rule for Johnny Miller’s successor? (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
Social media trolls now an unfortunate part of game on Tour (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Revved up for the BMW (Lusk)
> LAST TIME
