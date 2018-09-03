Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

> THE FORECADDIE

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: NBC commenators Johnny Miller and Dan Hicks appear on set during the second round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The race to replace (or complement?) Johnny Miller

> BY THE NUMBERS

Sep 1, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Tony Finau signals an errant tee shot off the 14th hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau’s stats show steady progress to the top (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Sep 3, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau raises the Dell Technologies Championship trophy after winning the FedEx Cup tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Steady Bryson DeChambeau repeats the feat at Dell Technologies Championship (Kilbridge)

European Tour: Matt Wallace makes Euro Ryder Cup case with Made in Denmark win (Tait)

PORTLAND, OR - SEPTEMBER 02: Marina Alex celebrates her victory during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on September 2, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

LPGA: Marina Alex rallies for first win at LPGA Cambia Portland Classic  (Nichols)

Web.comKramer Hickok leads wire-to-wire in DAP Championship victory (Romine)

PGA Tour Champions: Scott McCarron defends title at Canyon Meadows  (Romine)

> 2018 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

Updated FedEx Cup standings (Speros)

> POWER RANKINGS

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts to a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Tommy Fleetwood
17. Jon Rahm
16. Rickie Fowler
15-1. Click here

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, celebrates after she hit the ball in on the 18th green during the LPGA tour Volunteers of America Texas Shootout golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, May 6, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Moira Jutanugarn
8-1. Click here

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 03: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the first hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 3, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods still seeking elusive win after rough week in Boston (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

KILDEER, IL - JULY 01: Stacy Lewis hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club on July 1, 2018 in Kildeer, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images for KPMG)

Stacy Lewis’ journey from LPGA star, to charity champ, to mom far from over (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Thomas Bjorn captain for the 2018 European Ryder Cup addresses the media during a press conference before Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Bjorn needs to tap experience with Ryder Cup captain’s picks (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff returns from injury, wins 1st college title  (Romine)

> JUNIORS

Jackson Van Paris reacting to missed birdie putt on the first hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)

Resilient Jackson Van Paris continues climb in junior ranks (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Seth Waugh aims to address economic squeeze felt by PGA members (Kaufmann)

> BOOK REVIEW

Feinstein novel explores the tale of golf next great ‘Prodigy’ (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Johnny Miller

Should NBC suspend the one-major rule for Johnny Miller’s successor? (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Social media trolls now an unfortunate part of game on Tour (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

LAKE FOREST, IL - SEPTEMBER 14: Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club on September 14, 2017 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Greg Shamus/Getty Images)

Revved up for the BMW (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

RIGHT FROM THE START

