Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 71 at TPC Boston

USA Today Sports

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods stumbled to a closing even-par 71 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Here are a couple of highlights from his Monday round at TPC Boston:

Tiger birdies No. 4 for second of round:

Tiger birdies No. 11 to move within three of lead:

PGA Tour

