Jim Furyk set to announce first three Ryder Cup captain's picks Tuesday

NORTON, Mass. – Bryson DeChambeau is heading to Paris.

That was assumed to be the case after he won last week’s Northern Trust and it’s a certainty now after he backed it up with a two-shot win at the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

His FedEx Cup Playoffs tear has made things a little easier on U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, who will announce the first three captain’s picks Tuesday in Philadelphia ahead of this week’s BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

It’s the type of thing DeChambeau had in mind when he decided to attend the 2016 Ryder Cup as a spectator.

“I wanted to experience it,” DeChambeau said. “I wanted to be a part of that atmosphere and get comfortable with that. So hopefully if I do make it this year that all things considered I’d be more comfortable when I got there. That was really the reason why I went there.”

The American squad will finally be set in full at the conclusion of the BMW, with Furyk granting the fourth and final captain’s pick the following Monday.

With DeChambeau practically locking up his spot, it’s time to find out if Furyk’s thinking matches recent assumptions. Those being that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are also locks for this Ryder Cup squad based on their play and experience.

Neither has been in the top 10 the past two weeks, but Mickelson has outperformed Woods with finishes of T-15 and T-12 at the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.

Woods has shown improvement with the swing but hasn’t putted well enough to make any serious moves. He was T-40 in New Jersey and wrapped up a disappointing T-24 in Boston with an even-par 71 Monday.

Mickelson struggled early in the week but shot 8-under 63 in the final round. He is currently second on Tour in strokes gained putting, which he brought up when asked to state his own case for the team.

He was also asked where a record 12th Ryder Cup appearance would rank on his list of career achievements.

“This one has an opportunity to be my favorite and most special,” Mickelson said. “We’ve never won over there. I feel like we have the team. I feel like we have the leadership and we have the direction. We have the game plan that will allow us to play our best. If I’d be lucky enough to get on the team and go over there and be part of a winning team it would probably be my most memorable one.”

Tony Finau also helped his case with yet another strong playoff push in Boston, where he picked up a second consecutive T-4 finish. Whether or not he’s done enough to get the nod Tuesday, ahead of Mickelson or Woods, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Golfweek.com for live updates Tuesday from Philadelphia as Furyk adds another three players to the roster.