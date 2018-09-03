Live blog: Bryson DeChambeau opens lead heading to back 9 at TPC Boston

The final round of the Dell Technologies Championship takes place Monday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We’ll track all final-day action. Follow along below…

UPDATE No. 3 (4:02 p.m. ET): DeChambeau birdies No. 9 as well!

That’s three straight for a 4-under 32 and he leads by two now at 16 under.

UPDATE No. 2 (3:42 p.m. ET): Here comes Bryson!

DeChambeau birdies Nos. 7 and 8 to move to 15 under. That pushes him into the outright lead by one over Rafa Cabrera Bello and Abraham Ancer.

UPDATE No. 1 (3:21 p.m. ET): It’s heating up in the final round!

Rafa Cabrera Bello has birdied seven of his first 11 holes and has moved into the outright lead at 14 under. Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer and Emiliano Grillo are among those one back and are all on the front nine.

Jordan Spieth is three back with nine to play. Tiger Woods is 10 under with five to play.

