LPGA power rankings: Sept. 3-9

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 3-9, 2018:

10. Georgia Hall

Putter went cold in runner-up finish as British Open winner seemed out of sync in final round of Cambia Portland Classic.

9. Moriya Jutanugarn

Joined her sister in a much-needed break. They lead the tour in events played.

8. Sei Young Kim

Third missed cut of the year in Portland. Didn’t hit more than 12 greens.

7. Lexi Thompson

First top-10 since June. Leads tour in eagles with 12.

6. Inbee Park

Surprising 2 over on the weekend dipped HOFer to a share of 30th.

5. Minjee Lee

Shocking 77 to close and finish solo fourth. Eighth top-5 of the season.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Four double bogeys in Portland kept Ryu out of the conversation.

3. Brooke Henderson

Seemed to run out of gas on the weekend after emotional triumph in Canada.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Leads the tour in money, scoring and putting. Skipped Portland.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Week off for the South Korean star, who ranks 23rd in scoring but boasts three wins. Gwk