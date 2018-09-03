LPGA power rankings: Sept. 3-9

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 3-9, 2018:
10. Georgia Hall
Putter went cold in runner-up finish as British Open winner seemed out of sync in final round of Cambia Portland Classic.
9. Moriya Jutanugarn
Joined her sister in a much-needed break. They lead the tour in events played.
8. Sei Young Kim
Third missed cut of the year in Portland. Didn’t hit more than 12 greens.
7. Lexi Thompson
First top-10 since June. Leads tour in eagles with 12.
6. Inbee Park
Surprising 2 over on the weekend dipped HOFer to a share of 30th.
5. Minjee Lee
Shocking 77 to close and finish solo fourth. Eighth top-5 of the season.
4. So Yeon Ryu
Four double bogeys in Portland kept Ryu out of the conversation.
3. Brooke Henderson
Seemed to run out of gas on the weekend after emotional triumph in Canada.
2. Ariya Jutanugarn
Leads the tour in money, scoring and putting. Skipped Portland.
1. Sung Hyun Park
Week off for the South Korean star, who ranks 23rd in scoring but boasts three wins. Gwk
Comments