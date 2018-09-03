Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 3-9, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Scored best finish since Kapalua with T-4 at Dell Technologies Championship, which was capped by a 6-under 65.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Now has six straight finishes of T-27 or better after T-24 at TPC Boston.

18. Tommy Fleetwood

Started strong in Boston (69-65), but backed up to a T-24 finish.

17. Jon Rahm

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn can’t like what he’s seen out of Rahm in playoffs: MC, T-43.

16. Rickie Fowler

Missed a second straight tournament with an oblique injury and there is still no word on whether we’ll see him at BMW Championship.

15. Jordan Spieth

Narrowly missed a closing eagle that would’ve earned him a top-10 finish at TPC Boston. Still has just one top-10 since Masters.

14. Patrick Reed

Still no top-10s since U.S. Open and seats in the “line drive section” at Fenway. The Ryder Cup can’t come soon enough.

13. Tony Finau

Follows runner-up finish at Northern Trust with T-4 at Dell to likely lock up fourth and final Ryder Cup captain’s pick.

12. Phil Mickelson

His Monday 63 caps T-12 showing at TPC Boston, his best finish since Memphis, and will surely earn him a nod from U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

11. Webb Simpson

Led after 36 holes at TPC Boston before shooting 76-74 and tying for 49th.

10. Bubba Watson

Closes in 66 to tie for eighth at Dell, his first top-10 finish since Travelers win in June.

9. Tiger Woods

Declined to speak to media for first time this season after his closing 71 and T-24 finish at TPC Boston, but is expected to earn a captain’s pick from Furyk.

8. Francesco Molinari

Didn’t tee it up in the Dell and he’ll enter BMW Championship at 14th in FedEx Cup points.

7. Jason Day

Surprisingly shot 76-73 to miss the cut and beat just seven players at Dell.

6. Rory McIlroy

Returned after taking Northern Trust off to earn share of 12th at TPC Boston.

5. Justin Rose

Got back on track with second-place finish at Dell and moves to third in the FedEx Cup standings.

4. Dustin Johnson

Holds onto World No. 1 ranking for another week after T-8 finish at TPC Boston.

3. Justin Thomas

Overcame first-round 73 at TPC Boston to tie for 24th and stay in the top 5 in FedEx Cup points.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

Becomes just the second player to win the first two FedEx Cup Playoffs events and clinches No. 1 spot in points for Tour Championship. We’ll surely see him in Paris later this month.

1. Brooks Koepka

Finishes a shot out of the top 10 and can’t overtake DJ as World No. 1, but he still has two shiny major trophies from this season back at home. Gwk