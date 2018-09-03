Phil Mickelson closes with 63 at TPC Boston, waits on Ryder Cup pick

If there was any doubt that Phil Mickelson wasn’t going to receive a Ryder Cup captain’s pick from U.S. captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday evening, Mickelson erased it with a closing 8-under 63 Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Mickelson made nine birdies, including six on his front nine, to vault up the leaderboard at TPC Boston. At 8 under, Mickelson was T-7 when the lead group teed off in the final round.

“It’s fun to play like that,” said Mickelson, who hit 11 and nine fairways, respectively, in Rounds 3 and 4. “… It’s fun to shoot the number that I feel like I’ve been capable of.”

The 48-year-old Mickelson, who is hoping to play in his 12th Ryder Cup later this month in Paris, has never needed a captain’s pick, having automatically qualified in each of his first 11 appearances in the biennial team matches. He will likely be one of three names – presumably along with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau – announced at 5 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

“Hopefully, (Monday’s round) will make it a lot easier for him,” Mickelson said. “I’d love to be on that team.”

Mickelson, ranked 24th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is enjoying a strong season. He won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March and has posted five other top-6 finishes this season. However, he hadn’t cracked the top 10 in 10 starts entering the Dell Technologies Championship and had recently missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

In his 11 Ryder Cup appearances, Mickelson sports an 18-20-7 record. He has been a part of just three winning U.S. teams.