Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Scoreboard: Aug. 27-Sept. 3, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Dell Technologies Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau | Full results, earnings

European Tour

Made in Denmark

Silkeborg Ry GC, Aarhus, Denmark, Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Winner: Matthew Wallace | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore., Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Winner: Marina Alex | Full results, earnings

Other pro tours

College

Carmel Cup

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Team winner: Oklahoma | Individual winner: Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State | Scores

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

