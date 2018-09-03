Scoreboard: Aug. 27-Sept. 3, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Dell Technologies Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Winner: Bryson DeChambeau | Full results, earnings
• • •
European Tour
Made in Denmark
Silkeborg Ry GC, Aarhus, Denmark, Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Winner: Matthew Wallace | Full results, earnings
• • •
LPGA
Cambia Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater CC, Portland, Ore., Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Winner: Marina Alex | Full results, earnings
• • •
Other pro tours
- PGA Tour Champions: Shaw Charity Classic
- Web.com Tour Finals: DAP Championship
- Japan Tour: Fujisankei Classic
- Challenge Tour: Cordon Golf Open
- PGA Tour China: Suzhou Championship
- Symetra Tour: Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge
• • •
College
Carmel Cup
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Team winner: Oklahoma | Individual winner: Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State | Scores
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
