The Forecaddie: The race to replace (or complement?) Johnny Miller

The Forecaddie is probably not alone in taking Johnny Miller for granted. Listening to the broadcasting (and playing) legend call shots during the Dell Technologies broadcasts reminded The Man Out Front how Miller’s always-strong views and easily comprehendable scene-setting commentary remains singular. Which explains why NBC/Golf Channel wants him to continue, as revealed to the Associated Press this week by Miller.

“They’re still trying to convince me to keep going,” he said.

TMOF wholeheartedly supports that effort.

Behind the scenes, a list to take over for Miller is sitting in some executive’s top desk drawer. But The Forecaddie is pretty sure that should Miller say sayonara early next year when he’s committed to work the Waste Management Open for NBC, there will be no single replacement.

The tighter 2019 PGA Tour schedule and return of The Players to March puts a heavier burden on the NBC crew. The network could move to a permanent model with no set A-Team. With Miller possibly sticking around for big-time events such as The Players and British Open, that leaves open spots to accommodate him while working in other voices who fit the model of a major-championship winner and top-flight analyst.

TMOF hears that David Duval and Justin Leonard are strong candidates to get more reps in the 18th-hole tower, but each has also shown equal or greater strength in studio settings. The race has also been joined by a few older war horses, with Mark O’Meara and Tom Lehman having made good impressions in limited duties.

For now, the network waits for Miller to decide on a 2019 schedule, with alternatives in place and plenty of room for him to pick his spots should he realize how much he’s still treasured.

Because when you’re irreplaceable, you deserve to keep calling the shots. Gwk