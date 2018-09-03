Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-7) double bogeys, now out of top 20

Tiger Woods begins the final round at the Dell Technologies Championship six off the lead.

Can he make an epic Monday charge at TPC Boston?

We’ll follow his final round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 17: Par 4, 412 yards

OFF THE TEE (4:01 p.m. ET): He takes an iron and this is fine down the left side of the fairway. Tiger is 10/13 on fairways hit today.

APPROACH SHOT (4:06 p.m. ET): OK, he puts this about 10 feet left of the hole. Good shot. If he could finish birdie-birdie, it would be a nice salvage at least.

ON THE GREEN (4:10 p.m. ET): This just slips by the hole on the left. Good putt, but just a little off. That is a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 17 (7 under overall, T-22)

Hole No. 16: Par 3, 190 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:50 p.m. ET): Splash. Terrible, Tiger pulls this, it hits in the left rough feet from the water and then hops left into the water. This is a hazard with a yellow stake, so he’ll have to go back to a drop area. This hole is bogey at best now. That was tough to watch.

THIRD SHOT (3:53 p.m. ET): It’s a 100-yard shot from that drop zone and Tiger goes a little far. This ball stops on the back of the green and spins back about 12 feet beyond the pin. So he could make that and save bogey, but this could absolutely be a double.

ON THE GREEN (3:57 p.m. ET): Nope. Tiger misses and actually runs this 3 feet by. He makes that one, but it’s a double bogey. Killer.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 16 (7 under overall, T-21)

Hole No. 15: Par 4, 409 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:38 p.m. ET): This is a nice one down the right side of the fairway. He’ll have roughly 100 yards in. This could be a nice chance for a bounceback birdie.

APPROACH SHOT (3:43 p.m. ET): This is just OK. Tiger lands this one just short of the cup, it bounces 5 feet right of the cup but then spins to about 12-15 feet under the pin.

ON THE GREEN (3:47 p.m. ET): That hit something early, and this kicks right and never sniffs the hole. This goes by on the right and he taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 15 (9 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 495 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:23 p.m. ET): This drive just sneaks left, but it only reaches the intermediate cut. So he’ll be fine from there. Should be an approach of around 200 yards.

APPROACH SHOT (3:26 p.m. ET): This actually did just reach the primary rough. Tiger takes 8-iron from 200 yards and this ends up a couple yards short of the green. That’ll leave about a 25-yard chip/pitch for birdie. It’s possible he could putt this. He’ll just have to look to make par here.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:32 p.m. ET): Tiger putted that and this runs about 8 feet past the cup. Not bad from there, but he’ll have to drain this to stay bogey-free on the day.

ON THE GREEN (3:34 p.m. ET): And we have a bogey. That’s a killer. That putt was always looking like it needed to hang on to catch the left edge and drop. But it continues to break left and grazes the edge and sneaks on. That’s a bogey, and now Tiger has to focus on a strong finish to try to grab a top 10.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 14 (9 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:09 p.m. ET): This is rocketed down the left side of the fairway. Some 300+ down there. He continues to kill it off the tee. Now, onto Tiger’s odds … he probably has to play the final six in 5 under or better to have a good chance to win.

APPROACH SHOT (3:11 p.m. ET): This one is just OK. He tried to save that one on the downswing, but this hangs right and finishes 20 feet right of the cup. Harmless, but you would’ve expected better with just 140-ish in from the fairway. And he needs birdies in bunches right now if he wants to challenge the lead.

ON THE GREEN (3:17 p.m. ET): A good run at that one, but this one just misses on the left and runs about 2-3 feet by. It was a left-to-righter, so with the right speed, this one may’ve gone in. He does clean up for par, but he’s running out of holes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under through 13 (10 under overall, T-13)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 510 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:52 p.m. ET): This is a beauty of a 3-wood some 300 yards down the fairway. That’s perfect and gets a twirl.

APPROACH SHOT (2:57 p.m. ET): From 200+ to a tucked pin, Tiger hits this one safely about 40 feet beyond the cup. That’s honestly fine, he really couldn’t get aggressive there. This should be a two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (3:03 p.m. ET): Yeesh, Tiger runs that a good 6 feet by. But he does roll int the comebacker. He’s certainly living on the edge!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under through 12 (10 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 11: Par 3, 237 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:41 p.m. ET): That is a beautiful 4-iron that lands 20 feet right and short of the cup and runs out to finish about 10-12 feet right and just beyond the cup. That will be his third straight good birdie look. He really needs to start taking advantage. The lead is still 12 under, but this leaderboard is so bunched you still have to think the winning score will be around 15 under.

ON THE GREEN (2:48 p.m. ET): Walks it in! That started on the left side of the cup and hung in there and dropped in the right-center. That is a beautiful birdie on a really tough hole. Tiger is still three back, as DeChambeau birdied No. 4 to move into the outright lead at 13 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under through 11 (10 under overall, T-10)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 425 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:28 p.m. ET): Tiger takes less than driver on this one and this is simply down the fairway. That is what you want here and he should have a wedge second.

APPROACH SHOT (2:32 p.m. ET): Tiger starts this pitching wedge a bit left and this ball lands 10-15 feet left of the pin, but some cut spin and slope pushes this inside 8 feet of the cup. That’ll be his best birdie look in some time today.

ON THE GREEN (2:37 p.m. ET): Nope. Tiger had the right read we feel but hit it too hard. This ball was creeping left-to-right but couldn’t take the full break because it was hit too hard. This just misses left and runs 2-3 feet by. He cleans up for par, but he really needed that birdie. Tiger is now three back, though, after Bryson DeChambeau bogeys back at No. 3.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 10 (9 under overall, T-18)

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 467 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:13 p.m. ET): This is another missed fairway. Tiger misses this one into the right rough. That should be harmless, though, not a bad miss at all. He’ll have a short iron in for his approach,

APPROACH SHOT (2:17 p.m. ET): That looked like a decent lie, and from 160 yards Tiger fires this just right of the flag. This ball lands 30 feet short and releases out. This one finishes 15 feet below the hole. That’ll leave a nice birdie look up the hill.

ON THE GREEN (2:23 p.m. ET): That was too far right. This right-to-lefter is played a couple balls out but just hangs out right of the cup as it curls around it. This leaves a tap-in for par. But that is a good opportunity missed.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 9 (9 under overall, T-18)

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 220 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:02 p.m. ET): Tiger takes 6-iron here and this one lands softly and finishes some 40 feet short of the cup. That’s just fine, but Tiger has had an issue all round getting his approaches close.

ON THE GREEN (2:08 p.m. ET): The positive here: That was great speed. It was always a tiny bit left and short, though. Still, this finishes maybe a foot away. That’s a tap-in par rather than a pesky comebacker.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 8 (9 under overall, T-18)

Hole No. 7: Par 5, 584 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:46 p.m. ET): This driver is no good. Tiger finally misses a fairway as this one drifts right. Actually a good deal right. There could be some tree trouble over there, not sure. All Tiger needs, though, is an alley that can allow him to lay up.

SECOND SHOT (1:51 p.m. ET): Unfortunately, Tiger had little avenue and could only punch out a tiny bit forward. This ball fails to get back into the fairway, which means Tiger will be left with a third shot of over 200 yards from the right intermediate rough.

THIRD SHOT (1:53 p.m. ET): Tiger had to play a cut around a tree, too, from 244 yards out, and he can’t quite get this to the green. But this finishes harmlessly in the fairway five yards in front of the green. This is a pretty simple 15-yard chip upcoming. He should get this up and down for par nine times out of 10.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:55 p.m. ET): Wow, that was terrible. Tiger chips this some 15 feet by the cup. Not sure what the heck that was. Now he’s firmly in danger of bogeying this par 5.

ON THE GREEN (1:57 p.m. ET): Wow, BOOM! That was a tough putt down the hill and Tiger drained it. Well that was a really sloppy hole, but he gets away with par. It seems like Tiger has been a killer on par putts this week, more so than on birdie or eagle chances.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 7 (9 under overall, T-16)

Hole No. 6: Par 4, 465 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:31 p.m. ET): That is in the right-center and at least 300 yards down there in the fairway. Absolutely perfect, especially with a left front pin.

APPROACH SHOT (1:34 p.m. ET): This shot was just right of the flag but flies a bit too far. This ball lands a couple yards over a slope that would’ve taken the ball back toward the hole. Instead, it stays on that top shelf, leaving Woods a 35-footer down that ridge. Once again, no guaranteed two-putt but another likely par. Tiger has hit every fairway and green today, but he’s not giving himself great looks.

ON THE GREEN (1:39 p.m. ET): Tiger had to play a ton of right-to-left break, he hit that at a 45-degree angle almost with the break. But he doesn’t hit it quite hard enough, and this ball dives left and finishes about 5 feet from the cup. But he rolls in the comebacker yet again. We’ll keep saying it: He needs to stop giving himself so many par testers. It will be a problem eventually today if this continues. For now, it’s another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 6 (9 under overall, T-14)

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 479 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:15 p.m. ET): He takes a rip at this driver, and this is another fine one down the right side of the fairway. Man, has it been fun to seem him find the short grass so often these last couple of weeks.

APPROACH SHOT (1:19 p.m. ET): And Tiger doesn’t like this one. This pin is really tough, back right with a ridge maybe 10-15 feet left of the cup. Tiger gets this one too far left, as this ball lands about 5 feet left of that ridge and the ball scurries on a bit further left. Pretty mediocre, but he has about 35 feet left for birdie over that ridge and this one is roughly pin-high. Not a guaranteed two-putt, but a likely par.

ON THE GREEN (1:27 p.m. ET): That putt runs about 3 feet by, which doesn’t give us much reprieve on the pace issues. But Tiger does make the comebacker for a textbook par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 5 (9 under overall, T-12)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 290 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:03 p.m. ET): We are onto the drivable par 4. After a long wait, Tiger takes out a 3-wood and places this just where you need to: In the fairway in front of the green. That’ll leave a 30-yard pitch to a pin just over a ridge. With the angling of this green and that ridge, you really have to hit the shot of your life to get this tee shot close to the hole. Even on the green is a tremendous shot. So that tee shot from Tiger is just fine and leaves him a nice chance for an up and down for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:07 p.m. ET): So Tiger plays a high pitch that lands left of the hole and releases right toward it. This ball slows down about 8 feet short of the cup but trickles all the way to about 4 feet under the hole. That is a fantastic look for another birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1:11 p.m. ET): No problem. Another birdie and Tiger is now in the top 10 and four back. Of course, with easy conditions out there today the winner isn’t going to be 13 under. Tiger should shoot for something around 16 under (a final-round 62) if he hopes to win.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 4 (9 under overall, T-10)

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 201 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:47 p.m. ET): This is a nice one that lands about 15 feet right and under the hole and releases about 18 feet beyond the pin. That will leave a fast putt downhill. His third straight mid-range look to start the round.

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m. ET): That’s the speed issue from Sunday we were talking about. Tiger doesn’t respect the downhill and this runs a good 4 feet by, missing the hole on the right on the way by. He does coax in the comebacker – it goes a little left but drops after catching the left side of the cup – for a par. But if this speed issue manifests most of the round, that will only bring trouble.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 3 (8 under overall, T-15)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 534 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:28 p.m. ET): First driver of the day, and … that is beautiful. He lands this one on the extreme right side of the fairway, maybe even in the rough, but it kicks left and races about 40 yards forward down the right-center of the fairway. He will have an iron in for his second here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:34 p.m. ET): Tiger had just 180 yards in after that smoked drive. That left him with 8-iron on this par 5 and that’s pretty solid. This one is a little left, but lands just under pin-high, hops a little and stops immediately. This is about 20 feet left of the pin. A pretty decent eagle look right there.

ON THE GREEN (12:41 p.m. ET): That was never enough, but he lags this up to about a foot. He taps in and that’s an easy early birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 2 (8 under overall, T-14)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 371 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:15 p.m. ET): That’s an iron and this one finds the left side of the fairway. Good start, and you’d think a given that he would find this fairway but he didn’t yesterday. So this is a better start.

APPROACH SHOT (12:20 p.m. ET): This pitching wedge from 127 yards is on the right line but comes up a bit short. This one lands 25 feet below the back pin, hops forward and spins back a touch. Looks like 20 feet under the hole for birdie. Not bad, but he was definitely looking for better.

ON THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): That always came off a bit left. Not a bad putt, but it was maybe a ball left of where it should’ve been. This one slides by the hole left a few inches. This harmlessly finishes a foot away. Easy par. The good there is that his speed looked great, unlike some big concerns there yesterday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (7 under overall, T-20)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off with Brooks Koepka at 12:15 p.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his Sunday: