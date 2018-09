Whenever Tiger Woods tees it up on the PGA Tour, fans arrive in droves to see him play. On Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship, Woods had a special fan in his gallery:

Tiger Woods.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. pic.twitter.com/L6mujZaMlV — Skratch (@Skratch) September 3, 2018

The Woods impersonator, wearing Woods’ iconic Nike red polo (with a blade collar, too) and TW hat, posed for pictures with fans as he followed Woods’ final round at TPC Boston.

It remains to be seen whether the real Woods will take notice.

Stay tuned…

UPDATE: Tiger left Tiger hanging!