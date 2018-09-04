The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday outside Philadelphia at Aronimink Golf Club and is open to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings.
Tiger Woods, who sits at No. 25, will be paired with two other notables who are also trying to make their way into the Tour Championship by finishing the week in the top 30.
Rickie Fowler is 26th in the FedEx Cup standings and Jordan Spieth is 27th. They’ll be paired together with Woods for the first two rounds of the BMW and go off at 11:30 a.m. Easter on Thursday, 12:25 p.m. on Friday.
The Tour Championship will take place at East Lake in Atlanta in two weeks
Here are the first and second-round pairings and tee times for the 70 golfers playing in the BMW Championship this week. All times Eastern:
Round 1 & 2 Tee Times, Pairings
Round 1 – 1st Tee
11:19 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter
11:30 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland
11:41 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire
11:52 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel
12:03 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III
12:14 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett
12:25 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner
12:36 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
12:47 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
12:58 p.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1:09 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele
1:20 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.
Round 1 – 10th Tee
11:19 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
11:30 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
11:41 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Dustin Johnson
11:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson
12:14 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk
12:25 p.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook
12:36 p.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley
12:47 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy
12:58 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise
1:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
Round 2- 1st Tee
11:19 a.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook
11:30 a.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley
11:41 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy
11:52 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise
12:03 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
12:14 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
12:25 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
12:36 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Dustin Johnson
12:47 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson
12:58 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson
1:09 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III
1:20 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett
Round 2- 10th Tee
11:19 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner
11:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
11:41 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
11:52 a.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
12:03 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele
12:14 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.
12:25 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter
12:36 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland
12:47 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire
12:58 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel
