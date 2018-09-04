The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday outside Philadelphia at Aronimink Golf Club and is open to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tiger Woods, who sits at No. 25, will be paired with two other notables who are also trying to make their way into the Tour Championship by finishing the week in the top 30.

Rickie Fowler is 26th in the FedEx Cup standings and Jordan Spieth is 27th. They’ll be paired together with Woods for the first two rounds of the BMW and go off at 11:30 a.m. Easter on Thursday, 12:25 p.m. on Friday.

The Tour Championship will take place at East Lake in Atlanta in two weeks

Here are the first and second-round pairings and tee times for the 70 golfers playing in the BMW Championship this week. All times Eastern:

Round 1 & 2 Tee Times, Pairings

Round 1 – 1st Tee

11:19 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter

11:30 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland

11:41 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire

11:52 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel

12:03 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III

12:14 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett

12:25 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner

12:36 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

12:47 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

12:58 p.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:09 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

1:20 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.

Round 1 – 10th Tee

11:19 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

11:30 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:41 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Dustin Johnson

11:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson

12:03 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson

12:14 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk

12:25 p.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

12:36 p.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley

12:47 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy

12:58 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

1:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

Round 2- 1st Tee

11:19 a.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

11:30 a.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley

11:41 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy

11:52 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

12:03 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

12:14 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

12:25 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

12:36 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Dustin Johnson

12:47 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson

12:58 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson

1:09 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III

1:20 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett

Round 2- 10th Tee

11:19 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner

11:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

11:41 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

11:52 a.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

12:03 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

12:14 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.

12:25 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter

12:36 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland

12:47 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire

12:58 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel

BMW Championship TV, online times, info

Thursday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Saturday: NBC (12-3:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3:30-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)