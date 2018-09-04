Cristie Kerr, husband welcome second son during Labor Day weekend

Baby news is all the rage on the LPGA, and Cristie Kerr and Erik Stevens added to the fun when they came home with Griffin Stevens over the Labor Day weekend. The bundle of joy, genetically theirs, was born Aug. 28 via a surrogate mother through in vitro fertilization. Griffin Stevens is the couple’s second son via a surrogate. Mason Kerr Stevens was born on Dec. 8, 2013.

Kerr, 40, first started trying to get pregnant after winning the U.S. Women’s Open in 2007. Doctors ultimately advised against Kerr carrying a baby for medical reasons. The couple faced two options to grow their family: surrogacy or adoption.

Kerr, a former No. 1, relishes the idea of doing it all. She won three times worldwide last season and is currently ranked 17th in the world.

Gerina Piller, Suzann Pettersen and Sydnee Michaels are among the recent LPGA players to become a mom. Stacy Lewis is due to welcome her first child, a girl, in November.

Kerr took to Instagram to share precious pics of Griffin on their flight home.