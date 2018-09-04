Pat Perez becomes a father after withdrawing from playoff event

Pat Perez withdrew after 54 holes of the Dell Technologies Championship on Sunday at TPC Boston, putting a dent in his chances of making it to East Lake later this month.

It was well worth it, though, because a day later Perez and his wife Ashley welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.

Piper Perez was born Monday afternoon, and her Daddy, who was there to hold her, is already a front-runner for Father of the Year.

It is my proud honor to introduce y’all to the newest member of the #OutOfBounds family!! Congrats to Pat and Ashley Perez!! Here’s Piper Perez born yesterday afternoon!!! 6lb 11oz and 19 1/2” Long. So happy and proud for my friends😍 pic.twitter.com/jtN0G1F1gR — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) September 4, 2018

Perez entered last week’s playoff event at TPC Boston ranked 27th in FedEx Cup points. After earning no points for his WD, Perez slipped to 34th, but he can still play his way into the 30-man Tour Championship with a strong performance this week the BMW Championship.