Photo gallery: Gear used by top finishers at Dell Technologies

Golfweek‘s David Dusek was on the range and putting green at TPC Boston on Monday, talking to players and caddies as they prepared for the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship. Check out these photos of the gear used by the winner and contenders at the second FedEx Cup Playoff event.
Latest
Equipment 4m ago
Tiger Woods spotted practicing with old Scotty Cameron putter at Aronimink
Tiger Woods could put the putter with which he won 13 of his 14 majors back in the bag for this week’s BMW Championship. Woods, who has (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
2018 BMW Championship: Tee times, pairings, TV info for Rounds 1-2
The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week at the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday outside Philadelphia at Aronimink Golf Club and (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
5 observations at midway point of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Half of the 2018 FedEx Cup playoffs are now in the books. After the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship, here are five (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Tiger Woods not scheduled to play BMW Championship pro-am
Tiger Woods isn’t listed on the BMW Championship pro-am tee times sheet, nor is he currently scheduled for a pre-tournament press (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Pat Perez becomes a father after withdrawing from playoff event
Pat Perez withdrew after 54 holes of the Dell Technologies Championship on Sunday at TPC Boston, putting a dent in his chances of (…)
LPGA Tour 5hr ago
Cristie Kerr, husband welcome second son during Labor Day weekend
Baby news is all the rage on the LPGA, and Cristie Kerr and Erik Stevens added to the fun when they came home with Griffin Stevens over (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
Sept. 4, 2018
> THE FORECADDIE The race to replace (or complement?) Johnny Miller > BY THE NUMBERS Tony Finau’s stats show steady progress (…)
Digital Edition 19hr ago
Steady Bryson DeChambeau repeats feat at Dell Technologies Championship
NORTON, Mass. – You could forgive Abraham Ancer if he didn’t sleep well Sunday night. The PGA Tour rookie and 54-hole leader at the (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
Jim Furyk set to announce first three Ryder Cup captain's picks Tuesday
NORTON, Mass. – Bryson DeChambeau is heading to Paris. That was assumed to be the case after he won last week’s Northern Trust (…)
Digital Edition 20hr ago
Tiger Woods still seeking elusive win after rough week in Boston
NORTON, Mass. – Tiger Woods emerged from the scoring area at the Dell Technologies Championship late Monday afternoon after signing for (…)
