Tiger Woods spotted practicing with old Scotty Cameron putter at Aronimink

Tiger Woods could put the putter with which he won 13 of his 14 majors back in the bag for this week’s BMW Championship.

Woods, who has used different putters in each of the past two weeks, was spotted Tuesday at Aronimink playing a nine-hole practice round with two putters, including his old Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS.

And here’s to you, Mr. Newport 2. A nation turns its lonely eyes to you. pic.twitter.com/fdPQEf4n5a — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 4, 2018

Earlier this summer, Woods switched to a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet-style putter. During his stint with the Ardmore, Woods had some strong putting weeks, including at the British Open and PGA Championship, where he finished T-6 and second, respectively.

But after one of the worst putting weeks of his career, statisically, at The Northern Trust, Woods switched to a TaylorMade TP Black Copper Juno. He ranked 36th in the field at the Dell Technologies Championship in strokes gained putting.

There is no word on whether Woods will use the Scotty Cameron in this week’s tournament. He will not play in pro-am on Wednesday.