Tiger Woods not scheduled to play BMW Championship pro-am

Tiger Woods isn’t listed on the BMW Championship pro-am tee times sheet, nor is he currently scheduled for a pre-tournament press conference.

Those are both firsts this season, but the timing makes sense considering how much golf Woods has played lately and the fact that players can opt out of pro-ams a few times each season.

This will be the third consecutive tournament week for Woods and fifth over the last six weeks. He had a solid result with a T-24 finish at TPC Boston but definitely left frustrated knowing it could have been much better had a few more putts dropped.

It was the same story at the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event in New Jersey, where a strong tee to green performance went to waste due to his third-worst putting performance of the season. Woods has only played Aronimink once in competition, while hosting the 2010 AT&T National there in 2010. He finished the week T-46 at 4 over par.

Woods enters this week ranked 25th in the points standings and on pace to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake. A near-certain Ryder Cup playing spot in Paris the following week fwould then close what has been an exhausting stretch of golf for Woods to finish the season.

The field is down to 70 in Philadelphia and Woods is currently hitting the ball as well as he has all year. The biggest factor at the BMW Championship is short prep time after a quick turnaround, with Woods limited in how much he can practice on a given day.

He’ll get right into it Thursday in Round 1, in which pairings are based on points standings. Assuming no one withdraws, that will make for a star-studded group of Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.