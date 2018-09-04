Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

UCLA women debut at No. 1 in WGCA rankings

Lilia Vu. Courtesy of UCLA Athletics. Courtesy of UCLA Athletics.

College

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association debuted its Division I, II and III women’s golf rankings on Tuesday. The UCLA Bruins top the preseason rankings for Division I while Indianapolis is No. 1 in D-II, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Williams College share the top spot in D-III.

Here is a look at the top 25 preseason rankings for each division, along with other teams who received votes below and first-place votes received in parentheses:

Division I

  • 1. UCLA (9)
  • 2. Alabama (12)
  • 3. Arkansas (1)
  • 4. Stanford
  • 5. Duke
  • 6. USC
  • 7. Arizona
  • 8. Texas
  • 9. South Carolina
  • 10. Arizona State
  • 11. Northwestern
  • 12. Florida
  • 13. Kent State
  • 14. Furman
  • 15. Florida State
  • 16. Washington
  • 17. Wake Forest
  • 18. Michigan State
  • 19. Oklahoma State
  • 20. Baylor
  • 21. Auburn
  • 22. Clemson
  • 23. Colorado
  • 24. Oklahoma
  • 25. Vanderbilt

Others Receiving Votes: Louisville (46); North Carolina (43); Illinois (30); Miami (25); Georgia (23); Purdue (22); Ohio State (19); Virginia (19); Houston (16); UNLV (12); Houston Baptist (10); Evansville (7); Oregon (7); Michigan (5); Mississippi (5); San Diego State (4); Iowa State (3); North Carolina State (1)

Division II

  • 1. Indianapolis (12)
  • 2. Nova Southeastern (11)
  • 3. Dallas Baptist (2)
  • 4. Barry
  • 5. Florida Southern
  • 6. Saint Leo
  • 7. Lynn
  • 8. Rollins College
  • 9. West Texas A&M
  • 10. Grand Valley State
  • 11. Flagler College
  • 12. St. Mary’s (Texas)
  • 13. Tarleton State
  • 14. Missouri-St. Louis
  • 15. Lee
  • 16. Midwestern State
  • 17. Wingate
  • 18. St. Edward’s
  • 19. FIT
  • 20. Lenoir Rhyne
  • 21. Arkansas Tech
  • 22. Cal State-Monterey Bay
  • 23. Augustana (S.D.)
  • 24. Limestone College
  • 25. West Georgia

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (32); Findlay (21); Lindenwood (16); Tampa (12); Sonoma State (10); Texas A&M-Commerce (10); Henderson State (7); Southwestern Oklahoma State (7); Lincoln Memorial
(6); North Carolina-Pembroke (5); West Florida (4); Northeastern State (3); Ashland (2); Carson-Newman (2); Oklahoma Christian (2); Rogers State (1); Simon Fraser (1); Young Harris College (1)

Division III

  • T-1. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8)
  • T-1. Williams College (5)
  • 3. George Fox (1)
  • 4. New York
  • 5. Whitman College
  • 6. Methodist
  • 7. Carnegie Mellon
  • 8. Washington-St. Louis
  • 9. Carleton College
  • 10. Berry College
  • 11. DePauw
  • 12. Southwestern
  • 13. Huntingdon College
  • 14. Pomona/Pitzer
  • 15. Illinois Wesleyan
  • 16. Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • 17. Wittenberg
  • 18. Washington and Lee
  • 19. Rhodes College
  • 20. Sewanee
  • 21. Middlebury College
  • 22. Amherst College
  • 23. Centre College
  • 24. Gustavus Adolphus College
  • 25. Wisconsin-Whitewater

Others Receiving Votes: California Lutheran (26); Transylvania (25); Redlands (20); St. Thomas (17); Saint Mary’s (Ind.) (14); Wartburg College (12); Washington & Jefferson College (11); Grinnell College (8); Trinity (Texas) (8); Bridgewater College (7); Gettysburg College (7); Oglethorpe (6); Texas at Dallas (6); Birmingham Southern College (4); St. Catherine (4); College of St. Benedict (3); Drew (2); Hope College (1); Ithaca College (1); Wisconsin-Stout (1)

