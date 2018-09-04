UCLA women debut at No. 1 in WGCA rankings

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association debuted its Division I, II and III women’s golf rankings on Tuesday. The UCLA Bruins top the preseason rankings for Division I while Indianapolis is No. 1 in D-II, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Williams College share the top spot in D-III.
Here is a look at the top 25 preseason rankings for each division, along with other teams who received votes below and first-place votes received in parentheses:
Division I
- 1. UCLA (9)
- 2. Alabama (12)
- 3. Arkansas (1)
- 4. Stanford
- 5. Duke
- 6. USC
- 7. Arizona
- 8. Texas
- 9. South Carolina
- 10. Arizona State
- 11. Northwestern
- 12. Florida
- 13. Kent State
- 14. Furman
- 15. Florida State
- 16. Washington
- 17. Wake Forest
- 18. Michigan State
- 19. Oklahoma State
- 20. Baylor
- 21. Auburn
- 22. Clemson
- 23. Colorado
- 24. Oklahoma
- 25. Vanderbilt
Others Receiving Votes: Louisville (46); North Carolina (43); Illinois (30); Miami (25); Georgia (23); Purdue (22); Ohio State (19); Virginia (19); Houston (16); UNLV (12); Houston Baptist (10); Evansville (7); Oregon (7); Michigan (5); Mississippi (5); San Diego State (4); Iowa State (3); North Carolina State (1)
Division II
- 1. Indianapolis (12)
- 2. Nova Southeastern (11)
- 3. Dallas Baptist (2)
- 4. Barry
- 5. Florida Southern
- 6. Saint Leo
- 7. Lynn
- 8. Rollins College
- 9. West Texas A&M
- 10. Grand Valley State
- 11. Flagler College
- 12. St. Mary’s (Texas)
- 13. Tarleton State
- 14. Missouri-St. Louis
- 15. Lee
- 16. Midwestern State
- 17. Wingate
- 18. St. Edward’s
- 19. FIT
- 20. Lenoir Rhyne
- 21. Arkansas Tech
- 22. Cal State-Monterey Bay
- 23. Augustana (S.D.)
- 24. Limestone College
- 25. West Georgia
Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (32); Findlay (21); Lindenwood (16); Tampa (12); Sonoma State (10); Texas A&M-Commerce (10); Henderson State (7); Southwestern Oklahoma State (7); Lincoln Memorial
(6); North Carolina-Pembroke (5); West Florida (4); Northeastern State (3); Ashland (2); Carson-Newman (2); Oklahoma Christian (2); Rogers State (1); Simon Fraser (1); Young Harris College (1)
Division III
- T-1. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8)
- T-1. Williams College (5)
- 3. George Fox (1)
- 4. New York
- 5. Whitman College
- 6. Methodist
- 7. Carnegie Mellon
- 8. Washington-St. Louis
- 9. Carleton College
- 10. Berry College
- 11. DePauw
- 12. Southwestern
- 13. Huntingdon College
- 14. Pomona/Pitzer
- 15. Illinois Wesleyan
- 16. Mary Hardin-Baylor
- 17. Wittenberg
- 18. Washington and Lee
- 19. Rhodes College
- 20. Sewanee
- 21. Middlebury College
- 22. Amherst College
- 23. Centre College
- 24. Gustavus Adolphus College
- 25. Wisconsin-Whitewater
Others Receiving Votes: California Lutheran (26); Transylvania (25); Redlands (20); St. Thomas (17); Saint Mary’s (Ind.) (14); Wartburg College (12); Washington & Jefferson College (11); Grinnell College (8); Trinity (Texas) (8); Bridgewater College (7); Gettysburg College (7); Oglethorpe (6); Texas at Dallas (6); Birmingham Southern College (4); St. Catherine (4); College of St. Benedict (3); Drew (2); Hope College (1); Ithaca College (1); Wisconsin-Stout (1)
