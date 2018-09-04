UCLA women debut at No. 1 in WGCA rankings

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association debuted its Division I, II and III women’s golf rankings on Tuesday. The UCLA Bruins top the preseason rankings for Division I while Indianapolis is No. 1 in D-II, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Williams College share the top spot in D-III.

Here is a look at the top 25 preseason rankings for each division, along with other teams who received votes below and first-place votes received in parentheses:

Division I

1. UCLA (9)

2. Alabama (12)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Stanford

5. Duke

6. USC

7. Arizona

8. Texas

9. South Carolina

10. Arizona State

11. Northwestern

12. Florida

13. Kent State

14. Furman

15. Florida State

16. Washington

17. Wake Forest

18. Michigan State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Baylor

21. Auburn

22. Clemson

23. Colorado

24. Oklahoma

25. Vanderbilt

Others Receiving Votes: Louisville (46); North Carolina (43); Illinois (30); Miami (25); Georgia (23); Purdue (22); Ohio State (19); Virginia (19); Houston (16); UNLV (12); Houston Baptist (10); Evansville (7); Oregon (7); Michigan (5); Mississippi (5); San Diego State (4); Iowa State (3); North Carolina State (1)

Division II

1. Indianapolis (12)

2. Nova Southeastern (11)

3. Dallas Baptist (2)

4. Barry

5. Florida Southern

6. Saint Leo

7. Lynn

8. Rollins College

9. West Texas A&M

10. Grand Valley State

11. Flagler College

12. St. Mary’s (Texas)

13. Tarleton State

14. Missouri-St. Louis

15. Lee

16. Midwestern State

17. Wingate

18. St. Edward’s

19. FIT

20. Lenoir Rhyne

21. Arkansas Tech

22. Cal State-Monterey Bay

23. Augustana (S.D.)

24. Limestone College

25. West Georgia

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (32); Findlay (21); Lindenwood (16); Tampa (12); Sonoma State (10); Texas A&M-Commerce (10); Henderson State (7); Southwestern Oklahoma State (7); Lincoln Memorial

(6); North Carolina-Pembroke (5); West Florida (4); Northeastern State (3); Ashland (2); Carson-Newman (2); Oklahoma Christian (2); Rogers State (1); Simon Fraser (1); Young Harris College (1)

Division III

T-1. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8)

T-1. Williams College (5)

3. George Fox (1)

4. New York

5. Whitman College

6. Methodist

7. Carnegie Mellon

8. Washington-St. Louis

9. Carleton College

10. Berry College

11. DePauw

12. Southwestern

13. Huntingdon College

14. Pomona/Pitzer

15. Illinois Wesleyan

16. Mary Hardin-Baylor

17. Wittenberg

18. Washington and Lee

19. Rhodes College

20. Sewanee

21. Middlebury College

22. Amherst College

23. Centre College

24. Gustavus Adolphus College

25. Wisconsin-Whitewater

Others Receiving Votes: California Lutheran (26); Transylvania (25); Redlands (20); St. Thomas (17); Saint Mary’s (Ind.) (14); Wartburg College (12); Washington & Jefferson College (11); Grinnell College (8); Trinity (Texas) (8); Bridgewater College (7); Gettysburg College (7); Oglethorpe (6); Texas at Dallas (6); Birmingham Southern College (4); St. Catherine (4); College of St. Benedict (3); Drew (2); Hope College (1); Ithaca College (1); Wisconsin-Stout (1)