2018 BMW Championship field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s BMW Championship? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Justin Rose
|1
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|1
|Justin Thomas
|3
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|4
|2
|Tiger Woods
|5
|26
|Rickie Fowler
|6
|9
|Tony Finau
|7
|17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8
|7
|Jason Day
|9
|11
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|23
|Francesco Molinari
|11
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|12
|Webb Simpson
|14
|19
|Paul Casey
|15
|16
|Henrik Stenson
|16
|22
|Emiliano Grillo
|17
|55
|Phil Mickelson
|18
|24
|Zach Johnson
|19
|49
|Jordan Spieth
|20
|10
|Patrick Reed
|21
|14
|Marc Leishman
|22
|21
|Jon Rahm
|23
|5
|Tyrrell Hatton
|24
|25
|Byeong Hun An
|26
|46
|Alex Noren
|27
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|28
|66
|Chris Kirk
|30
|130
|Charles Howell III
|31
|77
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33
|18
|Louis Oosthuizen
|34
|35
|Beau Hossler
|35
|75
|Brian Harman
|36
|34
|Ian Poulter
|37
|33
|Gary Woodland
|38
|41
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|39
|29
|Adam Scott
|40
|39
|Cameron Smith
|41
|32
|Adam Hadwin
|42
|57
|Bubba Watson
|43
|13
|Austin Cook
|44
|103
|Kyle Stanley
|47
|27
|Daniel Berger
|48
|45
|Chesson Hadley
|50
|71
|Kevin Na
|52
|42
|Luke List
|53
|50
|Xander Schauffele
|55
|20
|Brian Gay
|56
|111
|Brandt Snedeker
|64
|48
|C.T. Pan
|67
|98
|Billy Horschel
|70
|69
|Pat Perez
|71
|47
|Andrew Putnam
|79
|90
|Kevin Kisner
|82
|28
|Jason Kokrak
|86
|107
|Ryan Armour
|89
|102
|Peter Uihlein
|94
|65
|Keith Mitchell
|97
|137
|Chez Reavie
|103
|60
|Abraham Ancer
|105
|121
|J.J. Spaun
|108
|133
|Brendan Steele
|111
|76
|Si Woo Kim
|114
|51
|Scott Piercy
|127
|245
|Aaron Wise
|129
|59
|Andrew Landry
|133
|80
|Brice Garnett
|142
|131
|Ted Potter Jr.
|151
|93
|Patton Kizzire
|165
|89
|Ryan Palmer
|171
|101
