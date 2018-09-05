Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 BMW Championship field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s BMW Championship? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Justin Rose 1 4
 Dustin Johnson 2 1
 Justin Thomas 3 3
 Brooks Koepka 4 2
 Tiger Woods 5 26
 Rickie Fowler 6 9
 Tony Finau 7 17
 Bryson DeChambeau 8 7
 Jason Day 9 11
 Patrick Cantlay 10 23
 Francesco Molinari 11 6
 Rory McIlroy 12 8
 Tommy Fleetwood 13 12
 Webb Simpson 14 19
 Paul Casey 15 16
 Henrik Stenson 16 22
 Emiliano Grillo 17 55
 Phil Mickelson 18 24
 Zach Johnson 19 49
 Jordan Spieth 20 10
 Patrick Reed 21 14
 Marc Leishman 22 21
 Jon Rahm 23 5
 Tyrrell Hatton 24 25
 Byeong Hun An 26 46
 Alex Noren 27 15
 Keegan Bradley 28 66
 Chris Kirk 30 130
 Charles Howell III 31 77
 Hideki Matsuyama 33 18
 Louis Oosthuizen 34 35
 Beau Hossler 35 75
 Brian Harman 36 34
 Ian Poulter 37 33
 Gary Woodland 38 41
 Rafa Cabrera Bello 39 29
 Adam Scott 40 39
 Cameron Smith 41 32
 Adam Hadwin 42 57
 Bubba Watson 43 13
 Austin Cook 44 103
 Kyle Stanley 47 27
 Daniel Berger 48 45
 Chesson Hadley 50 71
 Kevin Na 52 42
 Luke List 53 50
 Xander Schauffele 55 20
 Brian Gay 56 111
 Brandt Snedeker 64 48
 C.T. Pan 67 98
 Billy Horschel 70 69
 Pat Perez 71 47
 Andrew Putnam 79 90
 Kevin Kisner 82 28
 Jason Kokrak 86 107
 Ryan Armour 89 102
 Peter Uihlein 94 65
 Keith Mitchell 97 137
 Chez Reavie 103 60
 Abraham Ancer 105 121
 J.J. Spaun 108 133
 Brendan Steele 111 76
 Si Woo Kim 114 51
 Scott Piercy 127 245
 Aaron Wise 129 59
 Andrew Landry 133 80
 Brice Garnett 142 131
 Ted Potter Jr. 151 93
 Patton Kizzire 165 89
 Ryan Palmer 171 101

