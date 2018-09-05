2018 BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The FedEx Cup Playoffs resume Thursday with the BMW Championship outside Philadelphia at Aronimink Golf Club.
The event is open to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 players will advance on to the Tour Championship in two weeks.
No. 25 Tiger Woods is paired with Rickie Fowler, 26th and returning to action after missing two weeks due to injury, and No. 27 Jordan Spieth. They go off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern from tee No. 10.
FedEx Cup standings leader Bryson DeChambeau, No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 3 Justin Rose are grouped together Thursday and Friday. They begin from the tenth tee following Tiger & Friends at 11:41 a.m. Thursday
Round 1 Tee Times, Pairings
1ST TEE
11:19 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter
11:30 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland
11:41 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire
11:52 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel
12:03 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III
12:14 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett
12:25 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner
12:36 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan
12:47 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
12:58 p.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1:09 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele
1:20 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.
ROUND 1 – 10TH TEE
11:19 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
11:30 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
11:41 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
11:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson
12:14 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk
12:25 p.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook
12:36 p.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley
12:47 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy
12:58 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise
1:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
Round 1 pin placements
