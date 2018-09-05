2018 BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The FedEx Cup Playoffs resume Thursday with the BMW Championship outside Philadelphia at Aronimink Golf Club.

The event is open to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 players will advance on to the Tour Championship in two weeks.

No. 25 Tiger Woods is paired with Rickie Fowler, 26th and returning to action after missing two weeks due to injury, and No. 27 Jordan Spieth. They go off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern from tee No. 10.

FedEx Cup standings leader Bryson DeChambeau, No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 3 Justin Rose are grouped together Thursday and Friday. They begin from the tenth tee following Tiger & Friends at 11:41 a.m. Thursday

Round 1 Tee Times, Pairings

1ST TEE

11:19 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter

11:30 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland

11:41 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire

11:52 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel

12:03 p.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III

12:14 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett

12:25 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner

12:36 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

12:47 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

12:58 p.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:09 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

1:20 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.

ROUND 1 – 10TH TEE

11:19 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

11:30 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:41 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

11:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson

12:03 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson

12:14 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk

12:25 p.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

12:36 p.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley

12:47 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy

12:58 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

1:09 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

Round 1 pin placements