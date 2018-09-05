Bryson DeChambeau will rest when his brain frequencies say it's time

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. – Bryson DeChambeau plays a ton of golf.

At the end of this season he’ll have played in 57 tournaments over the past two years, and it’s not uncommon to see him alone on the driving range while everyone else has gone home.

He won the first two FedEx Cup playoff events going into this week’s BMW Championship and is guaranteed to be No. 1 entering the Tour Championship, so clearly it’s paying off. DeChambeau has three career wins at age 24 and clearly wants to play all the time, but every player needs to strike a balance at some point.

With that in mind, DeChambeau was asked Wednesday if he ever worries about overdoing it, or if some in his camp try to convince him to pull back a little bit.

“Well, it’s going to come through having a response mechanism, something that tells you you’ve overworked scientifically, and I’m serious,” DeChambeau said. “What’s been so key for me is (Muscle Activation Techniques creater) Greg Roskopf, what he’s done with my body to be able to help me perform at a higher level even also tied in with neuroscience, these guys have been able to tell me, registering my brain waves, hey, you’re overworked, man. You need a rest. We can measure that before the round, after the round, anytime we want.”

We’re going to need to follow up on that one, Bryson.

How exactly do you go about measuring that?

Apparently it starts by connecting to an electroencephalogram machine (EEG).

“The put a copper little thing on that measures the frequencies that are being emitted from different parts of the brain,” DeChambeau said. “Based on the frequency that’s being emitted, with what wave – you can go from zero to 36 hertz based on the type of frequency and the amount of energy or the amplitude, if you want to say, that’s being emitted in different ranges at different times.”

Pretty standard jock stuff there, but it boils down whether he’s having a parasympathetic response (restful state) or sympathetic response (stressful state).

“Throughout the whole day I’m always in a restless state, not a stress state,” DeChambeau said. “That’s how you measure it though, through an EEG machine and some other things I’m not going to tell you.”

So the short answer is no, DeChambeau is not worried about overworking. He’s literally monitoring the situation on a day to day basis as he looks to make it three wins in a row this week at Aronimink Golf Club.

“This is a lot,” DeChambeau said. “Sorry for whoever is typing or recording this.”