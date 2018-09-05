Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 BMW Championship

Need help with your fantasy golf lineups for this week’s BMW Championship at Aronimink? Our fantasy golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Justin Rose. Second last week and a past winner at Aronimink. I know the course has been restored, but past experience should still give Rose a slight edge to add to his strong tee-to-green, long-iron and now putting game. Also like: Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay. DJ is like one of those RB1’s that you don’t bench in fantasy football. If you can afford him, he’s the safest bet week in and week out. Cantlay is on a tear and an elite ballstriker.

Peter Uihlein ($6,800). Birdies his final three holes at TPC Boston to make it inside the top 70. That’s called being clutch. I could easily see another spirited Uihlein charge this week. Fade: Patrick Reed. The only thing going for him this week is he has a good parking spot.

Dan Kilbridge

Bryson DeChambeau. Why not? Two straight wins and he was still grinding away on the putting green Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia. Not ready to hop off this train yet. Also like: Marc Leishman. He’s been solid ever since a rough first round at the Northern Trust. Won this event last year at a different course, but we like his chances to make some noise again in Philadelphia.

Adam Hadwin ($7,000). Two straight top-25 finishes and knows he needs to have a big time week in order to march on to East Lake. Fade: Jason Day. Had been playing pretty steadily until a missed cut at the Dell Technologies, so we’re gonna say this is a good week to back off.

Kevin Casey