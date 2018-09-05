Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 BMW Championship

We have a quick turnaround this week with the Monday finish at TPC Boston and the Thursday start of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., near Philadelphia.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will converge on the par-70, 7,267-yard layout, which might be one of the best courses these Tour pros play all season. The classic Donald Ross design, which hosted the 2010 and 2011 editions of the AT&T National, recently saw the completion of a two-year restoration by Gil Hanse.

I believe this is more of a tee-to-green test. The greens are undulated, but they will be unfamiliar to everyone in the field. I tend to favor the guys who can give themselves closer looks at birdie. Also, much has been said already about the long par-3s, with three of the four measuring at more than 210 yards. There are also several holes where guys can take on fairway bunkers, though we could see many take less than driver in many cases, leaving longer approach shots.

Some statistics to focus on: strokes gained tee to green, proximity to hole, strokes gained approach, proximity from 200-plus, strokes gained putting and three-putt avoidance.

One last thing: Remember that this is a no-cut event, so if you’re stuck between two players, pick the one who makes more birdies.

Here are my top 25 fantasy options for the BMW:

1. Justin Rose: Enters with the best past record at Aronimink, having won in 2010 and tied for 15th in 2011. He is also coming off a runner-up finish at TPC Boston, his second runner-up showing in his past four starts. Ranks ninth in SGTTG and 14th in SGP.

2. Dustin Johnson: Tied for seventh at TPC Boston and in his last 12 starts has two wins and eight other top-20s. Continues to be safest option in fantasy golf, so don’t worry about that MC here in 2010. Ranks first in SGTTG, second in proximity, fourth in three-putt avoidance, fifth in SGA and 15th in SGP.

3. Brooks Koepka: Could this be the week he finally overtakes DJ as World No. 1? He enters this week with a win and nothing worse than T-12 in his last four starts. Ranks third in proximity from 200-plus and 14th in SGTTG.

4. Bryson DeChambeau: Loves a good challenge, so don’t rule out him becoming the first player to win each of the first three playoff legs. Ranks sixth in proximity from 200-plus, seventh in SGTTG and 12th in SGA.

5. Justin Thomas: Like DJ, it’s easy to take for granted just how reliable JT is. In his last six starts, he has a win and three other top-8 finishes. Ranks second in proximity from 200-plus, third in SGTTG and SGA.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Arguably the hottest player in golf that nobody is talking about. Has seven finishes of T-27 or better in his last eight starts with three top-10s. Finished T-20 here in 2011. Ranks fourth in SGTTG and 15th in SGA.

7. Tony Finau: Despite going second, T-4 to start the playoffs, he didn’t receive one of Jim Furyk’s first three captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup. That just means he’ll need one more good finish to secure his spot on the U.S. team, which he is capable of doing this week. Ranks 13th in SGTTG.

8. Rory McIlroy: Returned from a short break to finish T-12 at TPC Boston. Ranks fifth in proximity from 200-plus and 12th in SGTTG.

9. Jordan Spieth: Continues to get better with the putter and his T-12 finish at TPC Boston was his third top-12 finish in his past five starts. Ranks 21st in proximity.

10. Phil Mickelson: Now that he’s on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, will that free him up to contend in Philly? He has cracked top 25 in four of last five starts. Ranks second in SGP, T-7 in proximity from 200-plus and 14th in SGA.

11. Cameron Smith: Has cracked top 3 in each of first two playoff starts as he’s also climbed to a career-high 32nd in the world rankings. Ranks sixth in three-putt avoidance.

12. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is back after T-4 at Dell, which followed T-11 and T-15 finishes at Wyndham and Northern Trust, respectively.

13. Webb Simpson: Struggled down the stretch in Boston, but he still held the 36-hole lead and his T-49 finish was easily his worst since before the British Open. Followed T-41 at Aronimink in 2010 with T-8 in 2011. Ranks fifth in three-putt avoidance and ninth in SGP.

14. Jason Day: Entered Dell with five straight top-20s, but then missed the cut. Shared ninth here in 2010. Ranks first in SGP and eighth in three-putt avoidance.

15. Tommy Fleetwood: Has been steady but not great of late with six straight top-35s but only one of them of the top-10 variety. Ranks 10th in SGTTG.

16. Francesco Molinari: Took a week off after MC at Northern Trust. Was T-6 at PGA before that. Ranks second in SGTTG and eighth in SGA.

17. Jon Rahm: T-4 at PGA, but then MC, T-43 to begin playoffs. Capable of turning it around like he did earlier this year at the Masters, where he was fourth after five straight finishes outside of the top 10. Ranks T-15 in SGTTG.

18. Rafa Cabrera Bello: Despite four top-20s in five starts, including a T-7 at TPC Boston, Cabrera Bello was left off the European Ryder Cup team. But will he use that as motivation this week? Ranks 10th in proximity from 200-plus, 11th in SGA and T-15 in proximity.

19. Tiger Woods: Struggled with the flatstick during T-24 finish at Dell. Was spotted practicing with two putters Tuesday at Aronimink. But needing a strong finish to stay inside the top 30, Tiger should deliver. Was T-46 here in 2010. Ranks fourth in SGA, 11th in SGTTG and T-22 in proximity.

20. Tyrrell Hatton: Starting to heat up again with three straight top-20s, including a T-12 last week in Boston.

21. Paul Casey: T-21 at TPC Boston was his best Tour finish since Travelers. Ranks first in proximity from 200-plus and seventh in SGA.

22. Adam Scott: After two straight top-5s in big events, Scott tied for 49th last week in Boston. He was T-3 here in 2011, though. Ranks T-15 in SGTTG.

23. Kyle Stanley: Coming off T-12 finish at TPC Boston and was T-34 here in 2011. Ranks T-24 in proximity.

24. Bubba Watson: Last week’s T-7 at Dell was his first top-10 since winning the Greenbrier.

T-25. Marc Leishman: No top-10s since the Nelson, though arguably looked his best since then in T-21 showing at TPC Boston. Was T-7 here in 2010, though missed the cut in 2011.

T-25. Emiliano Grillo: Snapped a skid of four straight finishes outside the top 30 with T-7 in Boston. Ranks 11th in SGP.