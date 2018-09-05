Golfers in North Dakota will soon be able to get refreshments delivered during play from a drone.

King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D., will be delivering food and drink via a drone for a $3 service charge in about 10 minutes. The orders will be attached to the drone via a rope.

“Wherever you are, you should be able to get what you want within a few minutes,” Yariv Bash, CEO of FlyTrex, the Israeli drone logistics startup operating the service, told CNNMoney. “Why wait?”

The course has traditional refreshment carts and a restaurant. The drone service begins with a six-week trial on Sept. 15 and delivery to a single course location. Customers will order via an app. Expansion will follow, if it proves successful. The drones weigh about 33 pounds and fly at 30 MPH.

“The young golfers think it’s great. We’ve had people already call and ask — when’s the drone flying?” Grand Forks Park District course executive director Bill Palmiscno told CNNMoney. “The old members kind of think, ‘oh you’re wasting your money.’ ”

Grand Forks is considered a hub of drone activity because of its proximity to an Air Force base focused on drone missions. The University of North Dakota also offers an undergraduate degree in unmanned aeronautical systems operations.