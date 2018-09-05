Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to watch the 2018 BMW Championship on TV, online

The third stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs begins Thursday with the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

The event is open to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. The field will be cut down to 30 at the end of play Sunday for the Tour Championship.

Here is how to keep up with the action live on TV and online.

BMW Championship TV, online times, info

Thursday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
Saturday: NBC (12-3:30 p.m.); Golf Channel (3:30-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
Sunday: Golf Channel (12-2 p.m.); NBC (2-6 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

