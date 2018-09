Do you find yourself making contact with the golf ball toward the club’s heel, maybe even the occasional (*whispers*) shank? Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to have three pros ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings in the same year, shares a simple tip to fix hit the ball squarely.

For more tips from Gary, download the SxS app here for iPhone and here for Android.