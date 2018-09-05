Michelle Wie withdraws from year's final LPGA major

Michelle Wie has withdrawn from a second major this season, putting out a statement on Instagram. Wie withdrew from the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month after only 12 holes with a lingering right hand injury. She has since been on a break from the LPGA.

“After going through an evaluation with my doctors and my Physio team,” wrote Wie, “we have all concurred that my right hand is not quite ready for competition yet. So unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from the Evian Championship next week. I’m extremely disappointed, but right now rehabbing my right hand back to pain free is my absolute first priority!! Thank you all for staying patient with me and for all the words of encouragement!!!”

Wie was cleared to start putting on Aug. 24. She has one victory in 2018 to go along with five top-15 finishes and is scheduled to compete for Team USA at the UL International Crown Oct. 4-7 in South Korea.

While she hasn’t been seen inside the ropes lately, fans can follow Wie’s travels on her photo diary. She recently took in some U.S. Open tennis in New York and hung out with friends in The Hamptons.