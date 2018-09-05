Tiger Woods knocks off big Ryder Cup goal entering BMW Championship

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa. – Jim Furyk called Tiger Woods at the beginning of the year and asked if he would serve as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris.

Sure, no sweat, Jim. Anything to help the ball club.

“But also, deep down, I wanted to make the team. I really wanted to play on it,” Woods said.

Months later it’s clear that playing is the best way for Woods to help the team and that’s what he’ll do, something Furyk made official Tuesday when he announced Woods as one of three captain’s picks along with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

It’s been a goal of Woods’ since the beginning of the season and one he cemented with a solo second finish at the PGA Championship that erased any doubt.

“To have an opportunity to go to Europe and to have an opportunity to win a Ryder Cup, we haven’t done it in 25 years over there,” Woods said. “To be part of this group of guys to have that opportunity to go there, it’s exciting, it really is. We’re going to go over there and give it our best and try and keep this Cup.”

Woods hasn’t really talked about his other season-long goals. At least not yet. If winning a tournament was one of them, he’s running out of chances.

Woods decided to skip Wednesday’s BMW Championship pro-am coming off a Monday finish at the Dell Technologies, where he was T-24. A little extra rest couldn’t hurt at the end of a long season.

He’ll be making his 17th start of the year Thursday at Aronimink, more than he’s had in a single season since 2012.

Woods got out to the course and played a short practice round with Rory McIlroy Tuesday. If he popped in at any point Wednesday it went unnoticed. Conserving energy is more important than a few extra reps on the driving range at this point.

Woods will get a break after this week, but we’re not sure if it’ll last one or two weeks. He’s currently ranked 25th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to finish this week around the middle of the pack or better in order to stay inside the top 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

“I’m guaranteed a week off, either case,” Woods said. “It’s taking advantage of that week. I know that my golf is not going to be much, if anything, post-Ryder Cup. Not just myself but for a lot of guys. We’re just pushing it to that point and then shutting it down.”

The push continues at 11:30 a.m. Thursday when Woods tees off with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth in Round 1.