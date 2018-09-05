Volvik World Long Drive champions to be crowned in Oklahoma

Will Hogue, the second-ranked World Long Drive competitor in the world, will look to capture his first Volvik World Long Drive Championship on Wednesday night in Thackerville, Okla.

Hogue of Memphis, Tenn., is one of eight quarterfinalists. He will face Justin Moose of Columbia, S.C. in one of four head-to-head matchups.

The other quarterfinal matchups are:

Ryan Steenberg (Rochester, N.Y.) vs. Jim Waldron (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.) vs. Josh Cassaday (Denver, Colo.)

Maurice Allen (Pine Hills, Fla.) vs. Mark Costello (Houston, Texas)

Burke is a two-time winner of the World Long Drive Championship.

On the women’s side, just four competitors remain, including Emily Tubert of Burbank, Calif., who played college golf at Arkansas and is searching for her first world championship in Long Drive.

The women’s semifinal matchups:

Emily Tubert (Burbank, Calif.) vs. Chloe Garner (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) vs. Heather Manfredda (Shelbyville, Ky.)

Coverage of the World Long Drive Championship will continue at 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday on Golf Channel.

On Tuesday evening, Eddie Fernandes, 47, of Winter Garden, Fla., won the Masters Division for golfers aged 45 and older.