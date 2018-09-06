2018 BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, hole locations

The second-round tee times for Friday at the BMW Championship were moved up because of inclement weather that is forecast for Newtown Square, Pa., where Aronimink Golf Club is located, near Philadelphia.

Instead of groups going off between 11:19 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Eastern, they will begin play at 7 a.m. with the last group going off at 9:01 a.m.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy each shot 8-under 62 in Round 1. Woods will tee off at 8:06 a.m. from No. 1 tee while McIlroy will start on No. 1 at 7:22 a.m.

Here are the complete tee time and pairings for Round 2:

OFF 1st TEE

7 a.m.: Luke List, Xander Schauffele, Austin Cook

7:11 a.m.: Pat Perez, Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley

7:22 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy

7:33 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

7:44 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

7:55 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

8:06 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

8:28 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson

8:39 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:50 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk

OFF 10th TEE

7 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner

7:11 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan

7:22 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:33 a.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

7:44 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

7:55 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:06 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Andrew Putnam, Ian Poulter

8:17 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland

8:28 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Patton Kizzire

8:39 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel

8:50 a.m.: Brian Gay, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III

9:01 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun, Brice Garnett

Hole locations