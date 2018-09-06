Golfers who have broken 60 in history of the PGA Tour

Here is a look at the players who have shot 59 or lower on the PGA Tour, starting with Jim Furyk and his record-setting 58 from in 2016.
Quick Shots 6m ago
VIDEO: Burt Reynolds plays 'God' on the golf course
ESPN used Burt Reynolds as the Almighty Himself in a spot promoting the-then Senior PGA Tour back in 2009. In this spot, “God” (…)
PGA Tour 9m ago
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 62 at BMW Championship
What. A. Thursday. Tiger Woods played his first 10 holes in 7 under in the opening round of the BMW Championship and ultimately fired an (…)
PGA Tour 42m ago
Tiger Woods timeline since his last PGA Tour victory
Tiger Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came more than five years ago, on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Tiger Woods goes out in 29, ends up with opening 62 at BMW
Tiger Woods got off to a hot start on a blistering day in Philadelphia, shooting 6-under 29 on the back nine – his first nine (…)
Euro Tour 2hr ago
After sliding down rankings, Andy Sullivan near early lead in Switzerland
What a difference two years makes. Ask Andy Sullivan. The Englishman was a part of the Ryder Cup conversation in 2016. Not this year. He (…)
Professional 4hr ago
VIDEO: Maurice Allen brings back Ric Flair impression after World Long Drive win
If you’re unfamiliar with Maurice Allen, that’s probably your loss. Allen burst onto the World Long Drive scene last year with (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Live blog: Rory McIlroy on fire, races into BMW Championship lead
The first round of the BMW Championship takes place Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pa. We’ll track all (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Tiger Tracker: Shot-by-shot recap of Tiger Woods' opening 62
Tiger Woods made a lot of noise Thursday at the BMW Championship. The 42-year-old went out in 6-under 29, was 7 under through 10 and at one (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Tiger Woods using famous Scotty Cameron putter Thursday at BMW Championship
Tiger Woods is switching putters again, and it’s back to the old faithful. The 42-year-old was seen practicing with two putters, (…)
Sponsored 6hr ago
A knowledge-based approach drives Ping’s product development and custom fitting operations
Whether it’s the banking industry, healthcare or even sporting goods, big data has a profound effect on how, and why, companies do (…)Provided by:
