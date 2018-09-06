Henrik Stenson is fighting fit, prepared for heavy workload at Ryder Cup

LONDON, England – Henrik Stenson says he’s ready to play five sessions in this year’s Ryder Cup despite an elbow problem this summer that hindered his chances of automatically qualifying for the European team.

Stenson, who was named Wednesday as one of four European wild-card picks, missed four weeks before the Open Championship, and only played once in a six-week stretch. However, the Swede says he’s fighting fit and ready to do whatever European captain Thomas Bjorn asks him to do in Paris.

“Absolutely,” Stenson said when asked if he could play five sessions. “If I’m picked to play three matches, I’m picked to play five matches or two matches, or however many matches I’m asked to play.

“Fitness-wise, we’re good. I can’t say that I can do 40 pull-ups at the moment, but I probably couldn’t do that before the elbow problem.

“I’m working hard at my physique at the moment and working hard at my golf game. I’m hoping we get to the place where we want to and need to be in three weeks’ time and ready to play some good golf.”

The 2017 Open Champion was always a lock for a Ryder Cup pick because of his successful partnership with Justin Rose. They’re 4-2 together as a pairing in the last two matches, and Bjorn needs strong, established pairings with five rookies in his team.

“We just found a great partnership at Gleneagles, and we played extremely well together,” Stenson said. “We play a similar game where we see the golf course in a similar way.

“We’ve got that trust in each other that you’ve got to have in team play. You can’t be feeling sorry for hitting a bad shot and missing a putt. You just get on with it; and we have good trust in each other and we made a great team and played some great golf together there. We continued that at Hazeltine even though it wasn’t maybe as it was at Gleneagles, but it was still good and produced some good golf again.

“I hope that we can form a lineup at some point and get some more chances of winning points for Europe.”