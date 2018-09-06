Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 62 at BMW Championship

shares
By: Kevin Casey | September 6, 2018 4:18 pm
What. A. Thursday.
Tiger Woods played his first 10 holes in 7 under in the opening round of the BMW Championship and ultimately fired an 8-under 62 at Aronimink. At one point, he led by three. He got in the clubhouse in a share of the lead and posted his lowest round on the PGA Tour in five years.
You want some Tiger highlights? Here you go…
Tiger opens with birdie at No. 10:
Tiger birdies again at No. 12:
Tiger makes it three birdies in first four holes at No. 13:
Tiger takes solo lead with eagle at No. 16:
Tiger birdies No. 18 to go out in 6-under 29, takes back solo lead:
Tiger birdies No. 1 to reach 7 under, takes 3-shot lead:
Tiger stuffs approach for tap-in birdie at No. 7:
Tiger birdies No. 9 to shoot 62, share lead at the time:
